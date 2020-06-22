Bremont Honors Battle of Britain With WWII Fighter Plane Watches
It took two harrowing crashes in historic planes for brothers Nick and Giles English to launch Bremont. Now the elite British watchmaker is once again honoring aviation with 80 pairs of luxe timepieces that commemorate the tide-turning Battle of Britain's 80th anniversary.
Each watch was inspired by a fighter jet that flew in the legendary WWII air campaign. The Bremont BOB Spitfire boasts a dial that harks back to the aircraft's on-board Smiths clocks, a closed case back that's stamped with the top profile of the single-seat Supermarine Spitfire, a 43mm black stainless steel case, and a 42-hour power reserve.
The Bremont BOB Hurricane's dial is also inspired by Smiths clocks, but features a caseback with the profile of the Hawkers Hurricane, as well as a 38-hour power reserve and a 40mm brushed stainless steel case.
Each customer who purchased the watch set will also get to take flight in a Spitfire before getting the date of said flight engraved in the set's presentation box.
Unfortunately, all 80 of Bremont's Battle of Britain Collection examples have already sold for a cool $18,995 each.