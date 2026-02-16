Bremont Gets Dark With Sleek Terra Nova ‘Jumping Hour’ Stealth Black

The minimalist model joins last fall’s stainless steel Terra Nova Jumping Hour release as a Bremont to watch.

(Bremont)

There’s a quiet beauty fused with stealth performance in the jumping hours complication, and Bremont is doubling down on its Terra Nova Jumping Hour line with a minimal new color and a heritage leather strap option.

(Bremont)

Bremont debuted a steel Terra Nova Jumping Hour last fall, joining a line of field-ready, rugged-yet-refined luxury watches, and the Bremont Terra Nova Jumping Hour Stealth Black is yet another nod to the famed to the Jumping Hour montres à guichet complication. The complication was perhaps most famously seen in the Cartier Tank, with “montres à guichet” meaning “watch with a window.”

(Bremont)

Drawing further inspiration from 20th-century trench watches, the 38mm Jumping Hour design “brings a historic format into sharp, modern focus,” the British luxury watchmaker said. And while it’s more chic and elegant in form, jumping hours watches might be experiencing a moment: The Audemars Piguet Neo Frame marks the latest luxury example of the crisp style.

(Bremont)

For good measure, two strap variants join the black DLC-coated release, which Bremont CEO Davide Cerrato called “transformative in impact.” For the truly authentic, a black leather bund-style strap nods to heritage designs of old-school field watches, while a polished and brushed 904L stainless steel offering delivers rugged durability.

(Bremont)

Hours and minutes are visible in striking vertical apertures, while the central sweeping seconds hand is meant to nod to a traditional compass point, the watchmaker said. Of the limited-edition Bremont Terra Nova Jumping Hour Stealth Black said the use of DLC coating in a crisp black color is “modern and unexpected,” adding that “the all-black aesthetic makes a powerful statement” in a watch with strong historical ties to iconic, hard-wearing field watches.

(Bremont)

Within the timepiece, Bremont worked with Sellita on a reliable and precise BC634 movement, delivering a jump at each hour within a tenth of a second for maximum timekeeping performance. Considering that a bronze edition of the Terra Nova Jumping Hour sold out upon the 2024 introduction of the line, it’s a safe bet that the all-new Bremont Terra Nova Jumping Hour Stealth Black (priced at $5,200 on a bund strap and $5,650 on its stainless steel bracelet) might see similar enthusiasm from collectors. Find out more online at Bremont.