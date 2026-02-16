Bremont Gets Dark With Sleek Terra Nova ‘Jumping Hour’ Stealth Black
The minimalist model joins last fall’s stainless steel Terra Nova Jumping Hour release as a Bremont to watch.
There’s a quiet beauty fused with stealth performance in the jumping hours complication, and Bremont is doubling down on its Terra Nova Jumping Hour line with a minimal new color and a heritage leather strap option.
Bremont debuted a steel Terra Nova Jumping Hour last fall, joining a line of field-ready, rugged-yet-refined luxury watches, and the Bremont Terra Nova Jumping Hour Stealth Black is yet another nod to the famed to the Jumping Hour montres à guichet complication. The complication was perhaps most famously seen in the Cartier Tank, with “montres à guichet” meaning “watch with a window.”
Drawing further inspiration from 20th-century trench watches, the 38mm Jumping Hour design “brings a historic format into sharp, modern focus,” the British luxury watchmaker said. And while it’s more chic and elegant in form, jumping hours watches might be experiencing a moment: The Audemars Piguet Neo Frame marks the latest luxury example of the crisp style.
For good measure, two strap variants join the black DLC-coated release, which Bremont CEO Davide Cerrato called “transformative in impact.” For the truly authentic, a black leather bund-style strap nods to heritage designs of old-school field watches, while a polished and brushed 904L stainless steel offering delivers rugged durability.
Hours and minutes are visible in striking vertical apertures, while the central sweeping seconds hand is meant to nod to a traditional compass point, the watchmaker said. Of the limited-edition Bremont Terra Nova Jumping Hour Stealth Black said the use of DLC coating in a crisp black color is “modern and unexpected,” adding that “the all-black aesthetic makes a powerful statement” in a watch with strong historical ties to iconic, hard-wearing field watches.
Within the timepiece, Bremont worked with Sellita on a reliable and precise BC634 movement, delivering a jump at each hour within a tenth of a second for maximum timekeeping performance. Considering that a bronze edition of the Terra Nova Jumping Hour sold out upon the 2024 introduction of the line, it’s a safe bet that the all-new Bremont Terra Nova Jumping Hour Stealth Black (priced at $5,200 on a bund strap and $5,650 on its stainless steel bracelet) might see similar enthusiasm from collectors. Find out more online at Bremont.