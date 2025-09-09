Bremont Goes Covert With High-Flying MB Altitude Stealth Grey Titanium Watch

The monochromatic stunner’s 42mm case is crafted from treated Grade 2 titanium, giving it an ultra-matte finish that absorbs light like a black hole.

Bremont and Martin-Baker, a high-flying partnership forged in the worlds of aviation and extreme testing, are at it again. Hot on the heels of their highly anticipated Altitude collection, the British watchmakers just dropped the limited-edition MB Altitude Stealth Grey, a timepiece that blends the rugged functionality of an ejection seat with the shadowy aesthetic of a stealth jet. It’s a tool watch built for the world’s most demanding environments, a fact hammered home by its Martin-Baker pedigree.

Limited to just 400 pieces, the Stealth Grey builds on the latest generation of the MB line, taking the iconic dual-crown, Trip-Tick format and dialing up the technical and visual performance. The 42mm case is crafted from treated Grade 2 titanium, giving it an ultra-matte finish that absorbs light like a black hole. The result is a monochromatic stunner that strips away all reflection, leaving a pure canvas where every curve and line is focused on one thing: purpose. Even the signature central barrel, now rendered in knurled black PVD, reinforces the watch’s tough, tactical nature.

But the upgrades aren’t just skin deep. The dual crowns—one for winding and setting, the other for operating the bi-directional inner bezel—have been meticulously re-engineered for better ergonomics and a smoother feel. Meanwhile, the Roto-Click mechanism for the inner bezel has been fine-tuned to deliver a crisp, satisfying “click” that veteran MB owners will instantly recognize and appreciate. The watch’s dial features an embossed texture inspired by the surface of a real meteorite. This galactic pattern is set against applied numerals and indices filled with high-grade Super-LumiNova, ensuring exceptional readability in any condition.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Bremont MB without the signature yellow accents: a bright yellow ‘lollipop’ seconds hand, a pull handle counterweight, and a red triangle at 12 o’clock, all directly inspired by the life-saving hardware found on a Martin-Baker ejection seat. These pops of color provide a striking contrast to the stealthy grey palette, serving as a reminder of the watch’s heritage and life-or-death legacy. Powering the Stealth Grey is Bremont’s BB14-AH movement, a Le Joux Perret calibre boasting a 68-hour power reserve. This powerhouse is suspended within a flexible rubber mount to absorb shocks and minimize impact damage, while soft-iron shielding protects it from magnetic fields.

The stealthy monochromatic model also features an exhibition caseback, allowing you to admire the movement’s gunmetal grey finishing and Geneva stripes. The watch comes on a sandblasted titanium bracelet with a quick-release function, making it easy to swap in for a strap while maintaining the watch’s lightweight, high-performance feel. With the MB Altitude Stealth Grey, Bremont proves once again that a watch designed for the skies can also be a standout on the ground.