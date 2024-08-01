Bremont Issues Broadsword Recon Bronze Inspired By ‘Dirty Dozen’ Field Watch

A WWII military classic limited to 100 pieces.

(Bremont)

British watchmaker Bremont has unveiled another limited run of Broadsword Recon Bronze timepieces, after the last batch sold out in 2023. A contemporary take on the iconic “Dirty Dozen” military field watches, this latest iteration features a 40-mm solid bronze alloy case and is limited to 100 pieces.

(Bremont)

The Broadsword Recon Bronze pays homage to the “Dirty Dozen” timepieces, a series of watches commissioned for the British Army during World War II when Britain’s Ministry of Defense required watches to be issued to military personnel. The new model’s handsome bronze case should ensure that, due to the nature of the “living” metal, each watch will develop a unique patina over time, with no two watches ever looking exactly the same.

(Bremont)



The dial displays central hour and minute functions with running seconds at 6 o’clock and a date function at 3 o’clock. The matte black sandwich dial construction maximizes legibility with its layered design, enhanced with green-emission Super-LumiNova numerals and framed by glossy black edges. The Broadsword Recon Bronze houses the chronometer-rated BE-95-2AV movement and features a black sailcloth strap with bronze pin buckle, enhancing the military-inspired aesthetic while offering rugged functionality.

(Bremont)

As the only luxury watch brand authorized to use the signs, symbols, and badges of all three British military services—the Royal Navy, British Army, and Royal Air Force—the caseback is stamped with the badges of all three services and states “Approved by Her Majesty’s Armed Forces,” given that it was designed and approved by His Majesty’s Armed Forces before the new crests were decreed with the succession of King Charles.

Once the crests are decreed, all future casebacks in Bremont’s Armed Forces Collection will be updated accordingly. The Broadsword Recon Bronze watch can be purchased now for $3,950 at Bremont.com.