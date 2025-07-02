Bremont Sets Sail With Limited-Edition Supermarine Watch Celebrating Henley Royal Regatta

Limited to just 50 pieces globally and based on Bremont’s popular Supermarine 300m collection, the dive watch features a 40mm case crafted from high-grade 904L stainless steel.

(Bremont)

British luxury watchmaker Bremont unveiled a new limited-edition timepiece to celebrate its partnership as the official timing partner of Henley Royal Regatta, one of the world’s most esteemed rowing events. The Supermarine 300m Henley Royal Regatta is an exclusive model designed to embody the shared values of precision and enduring heritage.

Limited to just 50 pieces globally, the new watch highlights its collectability and refined craftsmanship. It is based on Bremont’s popular Supermarine 300m collection, featuring a robust 40mm case meticulously crafted from high-grade 904L stainless steel, a material prized for its exceptional durability and lustrous finish.

(Bremont)

In a direct tribute to the Henley Royal Regatta’s official colors, the timepiece boasts a crisp white dial. This pristine backdrop is adorned with the official Regatta crest and Bremont’s distinctive Wayfinder logo, both presented in a subtle slate hue. Complementing the dial is a vibrant blue anodized aluminum bi-directional bezel, creating a striking aesthetic that reflects the event’s iconic visual identity.

Engineered for both elegance and performance, the Supermarine 300m Henley Royal Regatta is fitted with a 904L steel bracelet. It incorporates a practical quick-release clasp and a micro-adjustment system, ensuring a tailored and comfortable fit for any wearer. With an impressive water resistance of 300 meters, the watch is equally suited for competitive environments on the water or sophisticated casual wear off it.

(Bremont)

Davide Cerrato, CEO of Bremont, emphasized the symbolic nature of the collaboration. “This watch is a tribute to the shared values of precision, heritage, and endurance that define both Bremont and Henley Royal Regatta,” Cerrato said. “It’s a distinctive piece that honors tradition while embracing contemporary British watchmaking.”

The design of the new Supermarine 300m Henley Royal Regatta brings a refined elegance to Bremont’s celebrated dive watch collection. Its clean white dial and bold blue bezel offer a design nod to the sartorial spirit synonymous with the Regatta, making it a rowing-chic accessory for both participants and spectators alike.

(Bremont)

Richard Phelps, Chair of Henley Royal Regatta, praised Bremont’s commitment to quality. “Bremont’s dedication to British watchmaking and its ethos of being tested beyond endurance make them a fitting partner for Henley Royal Regatta,” Phelps stated. “This limited-edition timepiece reflects the enduring spirit of the Regatta—where we strive to be remarkable, create history, and forge bonds that last well beyond the finish line.”

The Supermarine 300m Henley Royal Regatta is available for purchase exclusively on us.bremont.com and retails for $4,000.