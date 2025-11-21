Bremont Unveils Skeletonized Altitude Perpetual Calendar GMT Monopusher At Dubai Watch Week

British watchmaker Bremont has expanded its high-horology aviation offerings with the release of the Skeletonized Altitude Perpetual Calendar GMT Monopusher, unveiled exclusively at Dubai Watch Week. The new timepiece reimagines the brand’s sophisticated complication by stripping back the dial to reveal the mechanical architecture within, offering collectors a clear view of the proprietary engineering that drives the watch.

Building on the Altitude collection first introduced at Watches & Wonders 2025, this skeletal edition maintains the rugged utility of a tool watch while showcasing intricate Swiss craftsmanship. The timepiece is powered by a manual-winding movement featuring a complication module developed exclusively for Bremont by Agenhor, the Geneva-based manufacturer known for its complex horological solutions, which sits atop a modified Sellita AMT6900 base caliber.

The skeleton design does more than just expose the movement, it actually integrates the mechanics into the display itself. The open-worked dial reveals “Air Force Blue” decorative arms that provide structural support to the floating subdials, ensuring the watch retains the legibility and durability characteristic of the Altitude range. A domed globe at 12 o’clock indicates a second time zone, rotating to show home time against a 24-hour ring divided into day and night sectors. This GMT function is adjusted via a monopusher integrated directly into the crown, allowing for single-click adjustments in one-hour increments.

The perpetual calendar functions are displayed through a series of propeller-style hands and radial indexes. At 3 o’clock, a month and leap-year indicator uses a four-blade propeller hand, where a red-tipped blade points to the current position in the four-year cycle. A radial date display sits at 6 o’clock, while a running seconds indicator at 9 o’clock utilizes a lume-tipped two-blade propeller, further emphasizing the watch’s aviation-inspired design theme.

The timepiece is housed in a 42mm Grade 2 titanium case featuring Bremont’s signature Trip-Tick construction, which keeps the total height to a slender 12.65mm despite the stacked complications. The movement boasts a 50-hour power reserve and operates with chronometer-level accuracy.

Davide Cerrato, Bremont CEO, noted that the open design offers a new perspective on the company’s engineering capabilities. “The skeletonized Altitude Perpetual Calendar GMT takes the complexity of this watch and makes it tangible, visible, and captivating,” Cerrato said in a statement shared by the brand. “It allows collectors to see the interplay between the GMT and perpetual calendar complications, while retaining all the robustness, usability, and distinctive character of the Altitude Collection.”

Bremont’s latest GMT skeleton watch is available with either a quick-release titanium bracelet or a patina leather strap for $42,500.