Bremont’s Supermarine 500M Dive Watch Just Got An Aquatic Upgrade

The enhancements include 904L steel construction and a 3-dimensional black wave dial design inspired by the beauty of the ocean.

Bremont is making a splash with a new-and-improved version of its Supermarine 500m dive watch, an evolution in a collection that’s engineered for deep-sea adventure. The updated 43mm model builds upon the Supermarine line’s seafaring legacy, enhancing both performance and design across the dive watch line to exceed its already rigorous standards.

These underwater-themed enhancements include the use of 904L steel, known for its increased corrosion and scratch resistance as well as a distinctive luster. The watches also feature latest-generation Super-LumiNova for lasting luminosity in challenging conditions, an enhanced dial design for clear readability, adjusted case proportions for comfort, and new bracelet and strap options.

A new three-dimensional black wave dial design, inspired by the striking beauty of the ocean, has also been introduced in the latest Supermarine 500m. The dial is further enhanced with white Super-LumiNova applied indexes and central hour, minute, and second sword hands, recognized for their exceptional visibility in military tool watches. A date window is positioned at 3 o’clock.

The remarkably tough timepiece is equipped with a highly durable black ceramic uni-directional dive bezel and boasts an impressive 56-hour power reserve. Its oversized crown, designed for operation with gloved hands, is protected by a faceted crown guard to prevent accidental adjustments.

With a water resistance rating of 500 meters and a helium escape valve, the Supermarine 500m is built to withstand deep-sea diving and other outdoorsy excursions. An engraved screw-down case back provides additional protection from deep-water pressures.

The watch comes with a 904L steel quick-release Supermarine bracelet, first seen on the Supermarine 300m in 2024. This bracelet features barrel-shaped links with alternating polished and satin finishes, offering an undulating shape that fits various wrist sizes due to a micro-adjustment feature. A quick-release chevron black rubber strap or a black and anthracite woven fabric NATO strap are also available.

“The ever-evolving Supermarine collection is a testament to providing divers with reliable timepieces for exploring the depths,” said Davide Cerrato, Bremont CEO, in a statement announcing the launch. “With the addition of a subtle yet artistic wave design dial, the Supermarine 500m captures the spirit of the world’s oceans in a robust, high performance and ergonomic dive watch.” Bremont’s Supermarine 500m Steel Bracelet retails for $5,000, while both the Supermarine 500m Rubber Bracelet and Supermarine 500m NATO Strap go for $4,700 each.