5 Summer-Ready Pieces From Buck Mason's Coastal Breeze Collection

Buck Mason

When you know, you know. That is, when you step out of your ride, glimpse the ocean and crack open a cold beer, you know you’re exactly where you’re supposed to be this summer. Hopefully, you’ve dressed accordingly. Such is the inspiration behind the aptly named Coastal Breeze Collection from Buck Mason, a fitting capsule of classic, easy-going, ever-so-slightly-rugged men’s style essentials to be worn for beach days and nights aplenty.

Inspired by the ocean and the summer sands, this all-American brand has come up with a collection of must-haves that would have worked handsomely at the beach decades ago, and they certainly look great right now. As the brand says, the Coastal Breeze offering is “sun-drenched, windswept, and washed back. A collection of cool coastal tones and lived-in textures, right at home in the salt air."

We’re talking perfectly broken-in polos, durable shorts, tough denim shirting and classic tees in faded-out hues that make each piece look like you’ve had it at your beach house for years. Once you glimpse what Buck Mason is slinging, you’re going to want to pack up your duffel bag for a coastal weekend getaway ASAP. Save a seat in the car: We’re coming along for the ride.

Sueded Cotton Polo

Buck Mason

Perhaps the epitome of the Coastal Breeze Collection this polo is easy to wear (sueded cotton fabric helps) and easy to style with darn near anything. Bond himself would probably wear it with slim chinos, martini on the side. $55

Vintage Shale Deck Shorts

Buck Mason

Wear these versatile shorts in and out of the water — they’re cut like chino shorts but perform like swim trunks, all thanks to the quick-dry cotton blend fabric. $85

Chambray Short-Sleeve One-Pocket Shirt

Buck Mason

When you need a rugged shirt to throw on as you stroll along the beach, turn towards this essential short-sleeve chambray number. $95

Vintage Canvas Five-Pocket Pants

Buck Mason

If you’re not quite into white jeans, try these pleasingly faded, off-white canvas pants to mix up your summer style. $125

Curved Hem Tee

Buck Mason

Breathable, lightweight Supima cotton means this is a tee fit to wear for days on end at the beach this summer—heck might as well buy one in every color. $48