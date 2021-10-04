October 4, 2021

Buck Mason Debuts Waxed Canvas Jacket Collection

The menswear label unveils rugged canvas outerwear for fall.
Buck_Mason_Dry_Waxed_Canvas_N1_Deck_Jacket_10

Buck Mason--the rising essentials-focused menswear brand--just dropped a tough new collection of Waxed Canvas Outerwear.

The L.A.-based company's new line includes two styles, the Dry Waxed Canvas Highland Jacket, a classic hip-length chore coat with four front pockets, and the Dry Waxed Canvas N1 Deck Jacket, a recreation of the WWII-era Navy issue N-1 Jacket.

Dry Waxed Canvas Highland Jacket

Dry Waxed Canvas Highland Jacket

Waxed Canvas N1 Deck Jacket

Waxed Canvas N1 Deck Jacket



Both are made from rugged 14-oz Dry Wax Canvas that's woven exclusively for Buck Mason by the 150-year-old Halley Stevensons Mill in Scotland. 

Buck_Mason_Dry_Waxed_Canvas_Highland_Jacket_Black_06

Whereas other waxed canvases can sometimes have an oily feel, Buck Mason says its new Dry Wax Canvas is "dry to the touch, but no less weather-repellent."

Both jackets also have plush wool-blend blanket linings, corduroy-lined collars, cuffs, and pockets, and heavy-duty triple-needle stitching throughout.

Buck Mason's Dry Waxed Outerwear is available now at buckmason.com and all of  the brand's twelve retail locations.

