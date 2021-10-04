Buck Mason Debuts Waxed Canvas Jacket Collection

Buck Mason

Buck Mason--the rising essentials-focused menswear brand--just dropped a tough new collection of Waxed Canvas Outerwear.



The L.A.-based company's new line includes two styles, the Dry Waxed Canvas Highland Jacket, a classic hip-length chore coat with four front pockets, and the Dry Waxed Canvas N1 Deck Jacket, a recreation of the WWII-era Navy issue N-1 Jacket.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website





Both are made from rugged 14-oz Dry Wax Canvas that's woven exclusively for Buck Mason by the 150-year-old Halley Stevensons Mill in Scotland.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Waxed Canvas N1 Deck Jacket

Whereas other waxed canvases can sometimes have an oily feel, Buck Mason says its new Dry Wax Canvas is "dry to the touch, but no less weather-repellent."

Both jackets also have plush wool-blend blanket linings, corduroy-lined collars, cuffs, and pockets, and heavy-duty triple-needle stitching throughout.

Buck Mason's Dry Waxed Outerwear is available now at buckmason.com and all of the brand's twelve retail locations.