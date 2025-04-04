Bulgari Just Dropped The World’s Thinnest Tourbillon Watch

Bulgari’s latest “world’s thinnest watch” record includes one of the watchmaker’s most complicated movements.

(Bulgari)

Bulgari continues to raise the bar in the ultra-thin watch race. While the LMVH-owned luxury jewelry giant has set and broken its own record for producing the thinnest watch on the planet, the thinnest tourbillon title has proved more elusive, being taken by the 2-mm Piaget Altiplano Ultimate Concept Tourbillon in 2024. That changed at Watches and Wonders 2025, where the new 1.85-mm Bulgari Octo Finissimo Ultra Tourbillon has claimed the throne.

The Octo Finissimo platform was a natural choice with which to create a superlatively slender tourbillon. Back in 2022, Bulgari debuted an impossibly thin, 1.8-mm Octo Finissimo that broke the record for the world’s thinnest wristwatch for the eighth time in the brand’s history. At Watches and Wonders 2024, the brand upped the ante once again with a COSC-certified Octo Finissimo chronometer that clocked in at just 1.7 mm thick.

But if you trace the octagonal range’s roots to its 2014 origin, you’ll find that it was actually the OG Octo Finissimo Tourbillon that kicked everything off—Bulgari points out that the 1.95-mm groundbreaker spawned the “most awarded timepiece and collection of the 21st century so far.”

Just over a decade and .15 mm later, the titanium Octo Finissimo Ultra Tourbillon is here to shine in an extremely skeletonized form, which maximizes light diffusion throughout the movement to create contrast between the bezel flange’s polished slope, the rhodium-plated tourbillon balance, inertia blocks and the sunburst-finished rhodium-plated tourbillon bridge. The gravity-counteracting movement, housed in a tungsten carbide main plate, is the BVF 900 caliber, which beats at 28,800 vibrations per hour and offers a 42-hour power reserve. With a bezel, cade middle and lugs all crafted from micro-frosted titanium and other components fashioned from stainless steel, the watch is perfectly complemented by a micro-frosted titanium bracelet that measures just 1.5-mm thick.

Tourbillons are typically found at the apex of a watchmaker’s lineup, and given that this is among the most technically incredible tourbillon movements ever made, don’t be surprised by the reported $678,000 price tag or limited production run of 20 examples.