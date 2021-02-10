Bulova Gets Demonic with 'Devil Diver' Watch That's Water Resistant To 666 Feet

Bulova

When Bulova says they’ve designed a watch to take you down to the depths, they really mean it: The Bulova 666 Oceanographer, also known as the Bulova Devil Diver, is back in triumphant fashion, complete with an water resistance of up to a truly devilish 666 feet.

It’s an iconic Swiss timepiece that pays homage to the 1970s edition, reinvented this time around with a 41mm case diameter, a callback to smaller watch sizes in decades past. “666 feet” even appears on the visually striking dial, designed with legibility and sporty style in mind.

The rotating bezel provides accuracy for deep sea divers, while the orange-and-black dial combination is something that both style aficionados and aspiring “Highway To Hell” rockers can appreciate.

Wear it on the water, thanks to the rugged black rubber strap, and wear it back on land with your favorite henley and beat-up dark blue selvedge denim. You can’t go wrong with a watch that throws it back to the 1970s, and yet lands squarely in the style spectrum for the modern man.

The screw down crown keeps water out of the movement and yet should prove easily accessible, while the domed sapphire crystal case is a nice design touch that helps set this watch apart from the pack.

Any watch lovers on your list for last-minute Valentine’s Day gifting should certainly appreciate this handsome and rugged, yet, refined, timepiece.

Better still: The Bulova Devil Diver retails for $750, a downright steal when you consider the years of wear and iconic style, plus performance, you’re getting.