Bulova Goes Old-School With Frank Sinatra ‘Chairman Of The Board’ Watch

A watch fit for Ol’ Blue Eyes.

(Bulova)

Frank Sinatra was a man of particular tastes, especially when it came to whiskey and watches. While Jack Daniel’s was his preferred tipple, a Bulova timepiece often adorned his wrist, and a new release from the Manhattan-based watchmaker is inspired by the legendary crooner.

(Bulova)

The elegant “Chairman of the Board” timepiece blends Art Deco design with the iconic flair and style of the man himself. The 18-karat gold case, as Bulova says, “showcases detailed stepped flanks and a graceful, sweeping arc,” not unlike the career of Sinatra himself.

(Bulova)

The refined timepiece is packed with Sinatra-specific details, including the 12-o’clock placement of the “My Way” singer’s signature fedora. The watchmaker says the placement adds “a nostalgic and distinctive touch,” as does the crisp, retro-inspired square case design.

(Bulova)

The gold-plated stainless steel case takes design cues from Bulova’s iconic 1936 “President” model, and as the timepiece maestro says, “the watch radiates vintage charm and modern elegance.” Double-curved sapphire crystal contrasts stylishly with a deep black dial, further accented by gold-tone markers and hands.

(Bulova)

Set on a brown calfskin leather strap, the 18-karat gold watch case “reflects the sophistication and grace that Sinatra embodied,” Bulova said, tracing its support of the singer back to the company’s sponsorship of his 1950s tv show. Only 500 Bulova individually-numbered “Chairman of the Board” timepieces will be available at Bulova’s Digital Store for $1,950 each.

