Inside The Interior Design Book That Will Class Up Your Coffee Table

Studio Ashby: Floral Court, private residence, London, UK, 2019. Picture credit: Philip Durrant, courtesy of Studio Ashby Phaidon

Coffee table books have always been a great way to elevate your space while also providing guests with photo-filled tomes to peruse on the couch. Interior designers often curate books for hotels, restaurants, bars and private residences to liven up lobbys and living rooms alike. So it's no surprise that publisher Phaidon's By Design: The World's Best Contemporary Interior Designers aims to be an eye-catching addition to artful book collections everywhere.

The lavishly illustrated title features 400 color photos of rooms by top contemporary designers including Beata Heuman, Kelly Wearstler, Martin Brudnizki, Neri&Hu, Norm Architects, Brigette Romanek, Ilse Crawford, Studio KO, Studio Shamshiri, Faye Toogood, and Pierre Yovanovitch. Even if you've never heard of any of those interior design heavyweights, you'll likely gain some inspiration for your own space while paging through the book.

Here's a sneak peek inside By Design, which can be pre-ordered now for $75 before it officially launches May 19.

Greg Natale: Darlinghurst Apartment III, private residence, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, 2019. Picture credit: Anson Smart, courtesy of Greg Natale Phaidon

Romanek Design Studio: The Bu, private residence, Malibu, California, USA, 2019. Picture credit: Justin Coit, courtesy of Romanek Design Studio Phaidon

Gristanti & Cussen: Riksbyggen, show apartment, Uppsala, Sweden, 2019. Picture credit: Idha Lindhag, courtesy of Grisanti & Cussen Phaidon

Romanek Design Studio: The Bu, private residence, Malibu, California, USA, 2019. Picture credit: Justin Coit, courtesy of Romanek Design Studio Phaidon

Studioilse: Ett Hem Hotel Stockholm, Stockholm, Sweden, 2012. Picture credit: Magnus Marding, courtesy of Studioilse Phaidon

Phaidon

Yabu Pushelberg: Paradise Club, Times Square EDITION, hotel, nightclub, New York City, New York, USA, 2019. Picture credit: EDITION Hotels, courtesy of Yabu Pushelberg Phaidon