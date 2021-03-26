Inside The Interior Design Book That Will Class Up Your Coffee Table
Coffee table books have always been a great way to elevate your space while also providing guests with photo-filled tomes to peruse on the couch. Interior designers often curate books for hotels, restaurants, bars and private residences to liven up lobbys and living rooms alike. So it's no surprise that publisher Phaidon's By Design: The World's Best Contemporary Interior Designers aims to be an eye-catching addition to artful book collections everywhere.
The lavishly illustrated title features 400 color photos of rooms by top contemporary designers including Beata Heuman, Kelly Wearstler, Martin Brudnizki, Neri&Hu, Norm Architects, Brigette Romanek, Ilse Crawford, Studio KO, Studio Shamshiri, Faye Toogood, and Pierre Yovanovitch. Even if you've never heard of any of those interior design heavyweights, you'll likely gain some inspiration for your own space while paging through the book.
Here's a sneak peek inside By Design, which can be pre-ordered now for $75 before it officially launches May 19.