Canada Goose Is Going Fur-Free Next Year

The high-end outerwear brand is fleeing from fur.
Canada Goose's high-end jackets are shedding their signature fur trim in favor of eco-friendly materials. 

The multimillion-dollar brand announced that it will cease buying animal fur by the end of 2021 before phasing the material out entirely by the end of 2022, according to Robb Report

Canada Goose had previously committed to using reclaimed fur in 2020 after years of campaigning by animal rights groups. 

In light of the outerwear outfit's new pledge, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) suspended its international campaign against Canada Goose, while the Humane Society International praised the decision as a "significant step forward.” 

“We applaud Canada Goose’s commitment to end the use of all fur by late 2022 and the leadership position they are taking in their industry,” Barbara Cartwright, CEO of Humane Canada, said in a statement.

However, PETA is now pushing for Canada Goose to stop using bird feathers as down in puffer jackets. 

“PETA will now re-engage the company to push for an end to its use of feathers, which geese and ducks continue to suffer for,” Ingrid Newkirk, president of PETA, said in a statement.

Canada Goose has taken other environmentally-friendly steps lately. Its most sustainable jacket yet, Standard Expedition Parka, emits 30 percent less carbon and requires 65 percent less water to produce. CEO Dani Reiss has also committed to become a net-zero carbon company 2025. 

“We continue to expand—across geographies and climates—launching new categories and products designed with intention, purpose and functionality,” Reiss said in a statement. “At the same time, we are accelerating the sustainable evolution of our designs.”

