Chopard Celebrates 2025 Mille Miglia Race With Two Special-Edition Watches

Crafted to honor the heritage of the legendary Italian endurance race.

(Chopard)

Razor-sharp focus, durability and even efficiency are paramount in endurance racing: The same could be said of the watch needed for the task at hand, and two new editions of the Chopard Mille Miglia race forward to meet the moment handily ahead of the famed Italian race.

(Chopard)

Set to be formally unveiled ahead of the reborn Mille Miglia, the two new watches celebrate both the past and the present, with one model released in honor of racing heroism by British auto legend and 1955 winner Sir Stirling Moss. Another handsomely speedy edition dubbed the Mille Miglia GTS Power Control—2025 Race Edition takes on a modern tilt and toasts Chopard’s auto-minded watch heritage via the Grand Turismo Sport line. Both are sleek, streamlined and up to the task of a grueling figure-eight race tracing its way from Rome to Brescia and back.

(Chopard)

The tribute to Moss, set on a textured and vintage-style leather racing strap, boasts a 40.5mm Luscent Steel case housing a movement with an impressive 54-hour power reserve. The dial itself and its opaline finish even nod to Moss’ Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR in the winner’s circle. Chopard bills the Mille Miglia lineup, which already boasts 16 powerful editions, as “a bridge between automotive engineering and mechanical watchmaking,” which the Swiss watchmaker notes is itself a tribute to its co-president, the auto enthusiast and Mille Miglia racer Karl-Friedrich Scheufele.

(Chopard)

Harkening back to the past, to the record-breaking 97.96 MPH speeds of Moss and co-driver Denis Jenkinson in their 1955 win, was a source of vivid inspiration for Chopard, its co-president said. “As a long-time participant in the Mille Miglia, I felt it was only fitting to honour such a legendary drive with an equally exceptional timepiece,” Scheufele said in a statement.

(Chopard)

Both serve as modern-meets-classic tributes to the lightning fast, daring world of auto racing, as the 2025 Mille Miglia GTS Power Control boasts details like a fuel gauge-inspired indicator set at 8-o’clock, while the dial’s salmon colorway is further enhanced by a satin finish. As to pricing info and availability for the covetable, extremely limited-edition timepieces, inquire within at a Chopard boutique to claim a new Chopard Mille Miglia, not to mention a piece of watchmaking and auto racing inspiration.