This Epic Sneaker Auction Features Some of the World's Most Expensive Air Jordans

A set of original sneakers produced during Michael Jordan's championship-winning run with the Chicago Bulls is just one of the Christie's auction's highlights.
Christies Air Jordan

Christie's New York auction house and streetwear retailer Stadium Goods are hosting an online auction dedicated entirely to Air Jordan

Marking the second collaboration between Christie's and Stadium Goods, "Original Air Part II" features 90 silhouettes ranging from NBA icon Michael Jordan's personal game-worn kicks, seminal prototypes, very limited-edition musical crossovers with hip-hop greats, and other AJ rarities. 

Below are early highlights pulled from Christie's online viewing room, including dates and presale valuations: 

Air Jordan 1/2, Development Sample

1985-1986 

Nike, Air Jordan 1-2, Development Sample

This early development sample of the Air Jordan 2 is thought to be the only one if its kind still in existence. With a sole unit borrowed from 1986's Nike Air Force 1 and leather ankle panels at the collar, it's actually more reminiscent of the AJ 1 than the AJ 2 it would become. $120,000-160,000

Air Jordan 1-14 Complete Set of Originals

1985-1998

Air Jordan 5 'Grape,'  1990

Air Jordan 5 'Grape,'  1990

Nike is still cranking out new Air Jordans today, but the most desirable examples are the original 14 models produced while the NBA's unofficial GOAT was still winning championships with the Chicago Bulls. For the first time ever, a complete set of original Air Jordans 1-14—each from their respective initial release year—is being offered at auction. $50,000-70,000

Eminem X Air Jordan 4 “ENCORE”

2017

Nike, Eminem X Air Jordan 4 “Encore,” Promo Pair

The most dedicated sneakerheads know that the Eminem x Air Jordan 4 "Encore" is one of the most coveted silhouettes ever made. A rumored 50 pairs were first offered to the self-proclaimed Rap God's closest family and friends a as a stylish tribute to his 2005 album Encore before another 23 were re-released in 2017.  Signature details include an upper clad in blue suede and black netting, as well as stylized “ENCORE” embroidery on the inside of the heel tab, complete Em's signature backwards “E.” $42,000-45,000

Drake X Air Jordan 4 “OVO” Sample

2017

Nike, Drake x Air Jordan 4 'OVO,' Sample

Multi-platinum rapper Drake also has a highly collectible AJ that never had a public release. Inspired by the original AJ 4's "Bred" colorway, Drake's personal Air Jordan 4 “OVO” sample gets white and red speckle detailing, his  “OVO,” [October’s Very Own] record label’s metallic gold owl logo hidden on the inner side of the heel tab, and additional “OVO” and “6 God” graphics underneath the insoles. $14,000-16,000 

Air Jordan 1 Low "Metallic Blue"

1985

Nike, Air Jordan 1 Low 'Metallic Blue,' Original

The AJ 1 may be best remembered as a high-top, but the Air Jordan 1 Low “Metallic Blue” is one of only three original colorways of the much more limited low-top. The colorway features a white leather base with metallic navy blue accents for the side Swooshes and heel tab. $12,000-15,000

Bidding for Christie's and Stadium Goods' Original Air Part II auction begins on June 22. 

