Citizen’s Promaster Eco-Drive Watch Runs For A Full Year On One Solar Charge

Here comes the sun.

(Citizen Watches)

The Citizen Promaster line already harnesses the power of rugged adventure at sea, back on dry land and in the air, but “power” takes on an entirely new meaning with the forthcoming debut of the Citizen Promaster Eco-Drive Dive.

Set to launch next month, the watch (available in two designs) incorporates Citizen’s famed Eco-Drive technology, namely its Caliber E365 movement. The most impressive part of that movement? With just a single charge via sunlight (or artificial light). the timepiece can run for a full 365 days. Add in 300 meters of water resistance, and you’re looking at a watch that can compete “even in the harshest environments and low-light conditions encountered by divers under the sea,” the watchmaker said.

The company based the revamped Promaster diver on its ref. BN0156-05E model, taking several distinct cues from that popular sport timepiece, including the 4-o’clock positioning of the crown and crown guard, plus similarly shaped indices, along with hour and minute hands drawing on the same cues. Meanwhile, the watchmaker notes “the dark hues of the deep sea” guide the impressively deep red and black dial colorways, which gradually transition down the dial towards the 6-o’clock hour marker.

Plant-based, grooved BENEBiOLTM*2 in the sporty, grooved strap gives the same effect and performance as a traditional rubber strap, but the material was chosen for its lower environmental impact and its ability to resist breaking down from moisture exposure. The duo of light-powered watches feature “superior functionality to ignite the imagination,” the company said.

At a burly 46mm in diameter, the watch is finished with another distinctive diver’s touch: A diving helmet on the caseback. The stainless steel case is also topped with sapphire glass featuring anti-reflective coating. It’s no surprise to learn the watch is ISO-certified for the most demanding deep sea dives, while the watch’s movement is accurate to within about 15 seconds (plus or minus) per month. An April release date online at Citizen for this light-powered duo (priced at $675 each) has been set, further bolstering a Citizen roster already prized for its “superior durability and reliability,” the company noted.