Clarks Originals Tor Run Sneaker Gets Elevated With Suede and Leather

Clarks Originals, the storied British footwear brand best known for its iconic desert boot, is getting sporty with an all-new, everyday sneaker. While the low-top Tor Run looks like somewhat like a New Balance or Nike jogger at a glance, a closer look reveals a construction featuring the brand's go-to materials.

The upper boasts a makeup of suede, nubuck and full-grain leather with a stitch down that's immediately recognizable as a Clarks Originals design.

The 100-percent vegetal—or naturally tanned—heel leather, ethyl vinyl acetate (EVA) inserts and sheepskin lining aim to provide ample flexibility and stability, while the Forest Stewardship Council-certified natural rubber crepe outsole marks one Clarks Originals' most environmentally responsible efforts to date.

The Tor Run is currently available in three combination colorways. Rust (pictured) and Black go for $200, while White is slightly less expensive at $170. A White and Blue version, also priced at $200, is currently out of stock on online.