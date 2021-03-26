Clarks Originals Launches New 'Wallabee Cup' Shoes

Clarks Originals

Clarks Originals—the makers of iconic desert boots and Wu-Tang Clan-approved Wallabee shoes—has debuted an all-new silhouette called the Wallabee Cup.

Inspired by the simple shape and clean lines of the brand's original moccasins, the Wallabee Cup is crafted from premium Charles F. Stead suede and features a signature crepe cupsole.

Clarks Originals

Available for $170 here, the Clarks Wallabee Cup is capitalizing on the same casual style heritage that the brand has epitomized since 1968.

Check out a first look at the new colorways here:

Clarks Originals

Clarks Originals

Clarks Originals