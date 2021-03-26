Clarks Originals Launches New 'Wallabee Cup' Shoes

The Wu-Tang Clan approved classics get a sleek makeover.
Author:
Publish date:
wallabe cup promo

Clarks Originals—the makers of iconic desert boots and Wu-Tang Clan-approved Wallabee shoes—has debuted an all-new silhouette called the Wallabee Cup.

Inspired by the simple shape and clean lines of the brand's original moccasins, the Wallabee Cup is crafted from premium Charles F. Stead suede and features a signature crepe cupsole.

SS21 Lookbook Feed Mens Wallabee Cup Black 2

Available for $170 here, the Clarks Wallabee Cup is capitalizing on the same casual style heritage that the brand has epitomized since 1968. 

Check out a first look at the new colorways here:

26158154_W_1
26160517_W_1
26158153_W_1
26158144_W_1

