Conor McGregor Flexes $100,000 Patek Philippe 'Hulk' Watch

The Notorious One celebrates his native Ireland with a green timepiece he's dubbed "The Hulk."

Conor McGregor doesn't just sit on all the money he's earned as a UFC superstar. He's never been shy about treating himself, and one of his most recent buys is a perfect example: To celebrate Dublin as well as legendary Irish jewelers Weir & Sons, The Notorious One is rocking a limited edition Patek Philippe Annual Calendar Chronograph Ref. 5905P.

Only 25 have been created to celebrate Weir's 150th anniversary.

In McGregor's own words, from his Instagram post showcasing the timepiece:

New watch alert!!! #TheHulk

Patek Philipe in platinum and honey comb green! With diamond and crocodile strap.

1 of just 25 made, and yes you guessed it.

I’m number 12, certified.

They will also never utilise this colour scheme again, such was the difficulty in levelling it out all through the dial. Incredible!

25 of these only made and all specifically for Ireland’s Weir and sons jewellers. Due to their long standing partnership with Patek, but more so their great year of sales for the brand. In other words... my purchases lol.

The first time in Weir and Sons rich history to be bestowed with such an honour, and it’s truly been my pleasure 🇮🇪

A watch so unique and valuable and Irish to boot? Yeah, pretty sure he means it about this being his pleasure.

Weir & Sons

The Chronograph Ref. 5905P sports a brilliant green dial and matching alligator strap. According to Robb Report, Weir & Sons chose the color in part to honor Ireland. A self-winding, caliber CH 28-520 QA 42H movement is encased in platinum and supports timekeeping and Patek Philippe's signature calendar style.

The back is clear sapphire crystal so you can see the watch at work. It has an excellent 45-hour power reserve.

This unique model was revealed to the public in April 2019 at a Dublin celebration of the half-century partnership between Weir & Sons and Patek Philippe.

If it wasn't obvious already, McGregor having model no. 12 is a nod to his signature line of Irish Whiskey, Proper No. 12.

Learn more about the jeweler and this extraordinary Patek Philippe, which retails for $100,000, at weirandsons.ie.