Converse Debuts New Chuck 70 Sneaker and Streetwear Collection

Featuring a bold new take on the classic Chuck Taylors.
Author:
Publish date:
Dior Men Artistic Director Kim Jones is lending his name and streetwear sensibility to a new Converse collection featuring a new take on the iconic Chuck 70 sneaker in tonal black and beige colorways.  

A transparent TPU cage features speed lace eyelets adhered to the stabilizing 12-ounce canvas upper. The outsole is also reengineered with an enhanced diamond grid for extra traction on pavement, while Kim Jones' branding is stamped on the tongue and sockliner.

Converse_x_Kim_Jones_Natural_Ivory_Chuck_70_101928

“The design approach for the shoe was very straight forward — taking a classic shoe and then almost encasing it in something to protect it," Jones said in a statement via Nike. 

Four garments complete the cool capsule. For inspiration, Jones looked to the Japanese photobook Take Ivy, which set off the "Ivy Style" fashion trend within Tokyo's Ginza shopping district upon release in 1965. 

“There's an easy look to each of the pieces,” Jones said. “I wanted each to be a modern version of the Take Ivy vibe.”

Converse_x_Kim_Jones_Enamel_Red_Jacket_101929

The nylon-and-mesh parka is water resistant, featuring a front storm flap with a zipper closure, interior storm flap, bungee closure, Velcro cuffs, and Velcro venting in the rear. 

Converse_x_Kim_Jones_Black_Iris_Cargo_Pants_101926

The traditionally cut cargo pant is constructed from cotton made more breathable with mesh elements and snap closures. 

The crewneck sweater comes in brushed-back terry cotton and carries a herringbone trimming, and the T-shirt is of a plain white variety.

Converse_x_Kim_Jones_Black_Iris_Crewneck_101927

“I looked at the Japanese designers readapting American sportswear — recreating that fifties and sixties look," Jones added of the collection as a whole. "Obviously, Converse was the key shoe within all that stuff. Now, I'm just putting it all together in a different way.”

Converse_x_Kim_Jones_White_T-Shirt_101924

The Converse x Kim Jones collection drops April 8 on Converse.com.

No image description

