Converse Elevates Chuck Taylor First String Collection With Luxe Leather Finishes

Snake Print and Croc Print inject some reptilian luxury into the iconic Chuck Taylor silhouette.

(Converse)

It’s plenty hard to outdo a stone-cold classic style in the sneaker world, especially a gamechanger like the Converse Chuck Taylor, but that’s where Converse has set its sights with a luxe new trio of textured and premium leather Converse Chuck Taylor First String sneakers.

(Converse)

A bold look arrives with a trio of options via black Premium leather, Snake Print leather and Croc Print leather, delivering an entirely new spin on an utter style and sneaker world icon, complete with an All-Star logo in complementary leather on the exterior of each pair. The new trio drops on March 24 online at Converse and select Converse retailers, a streetwear-minded update to a silhouette that needs no introduction.

(Converse)

Calling the updated kicks a “wearable roadmap” through the famed company’s history, Converse says the First String line “plucks the most iconic design cues” from the past century of Converse, and then “meticulously shapes them into the most refined Chucks possible.”

The Converse First String line surely has an impressive legacy to match. An early form of the Converse high-top first made its debut back in 1917, later redesigned in 1922 to suit the preferences of one Chuck Taylor. Prior to that, Converse also operated as the Converse Rubber Company, while its first brand partnership would follow in 1934 with none other than Disney. Lacing up a pair of Converse Chuck Taylor sneakers, at least in the general silhouette, is akin to a piece of wearable history.

(Converse)

Converse has been busy as of late,teaming with Stranger Things on limited-edition sneakers celebrating season five of the hit TV show. The Converse First String Collection first made its debut last fall, with the Nike-owned brand calling the kicks the “most premium Chuck Taylors ever made.” Upgrades include a springy Vibram outsole and Nike’s signature Air Insole technology, details that remain this time around. At the time of the debut of the First String line’s latest sneakers, Converse said it was “not trying to reinvent the form — it’s reminding you of why the form of the Chuck matters in the first place.”

(Converse)

Of particular note with the Converse Chuck Taylor First String line is its special-edition packaging, a must for sneakerheads and Converse fans. Seemingly every detail of Converse Chuck Taylor First String trio is elevated, and each pair in the new trio comes with a dust bag alongside a heavyweight box, complete with hang tags and a guide to the new world of Chuck Taylor First Strings.

(Converse)

Textured leather and stitched accents give the new Converse First String kicks a luxurious touch, with a slew of suitably premium retailers like KITH and UNDFTD set to carry the newest offering under the Converse banner. For now, keep an eye online at Converse and at select retailers for pricing information and further release details ahead of March 24.