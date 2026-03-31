Converse & Noah Bring Rebel Prep Style To Chuck 70 Collab

The first-ever Converse X Noah collection reimagines the Chuck 70 with archival details, premium washed twill, and a prep-meets-streetwear vibe.

(Courtesy of: Benny Horney)

Brendon Babenzien, the former creative director of both J.Crew Men’s and streetwear juggernaut Supreme, leverages heritage prep style in the first Converse collaboration with his menswear brand, Noah.

Babenzien previously upgraded J.Crew’s profile amongst menswear enthusiasts by re-introducing buzzy products such as “Giant-fit” Chinos and opening dedicated J.Crew men’s concept stores. The New York City-based designer and his wife, Estelle Bailey-Babenzien, launched Noah ten years ago and are celebrating their company’s first decade with plaid and quad-panel takes on the classic Chuck 70.

Noah x Converse (Courtesy of: Benny Horney)

The limited-edition Chucks utilize the same kind of classic collegiate patterns that might adorn your favorite J.Crew button-downs. The Chuck 70 Ox ($110) is rendered in a plaid blue cotton twill that could easily pair with an oxford shirt or varsity jacket, while the Chuck 70 Hi ($120) has a distinctive quad-panel washed canvas in a color-blocked blue, olive and red. Both models swap varnished foxing tape for a more relaxed matte finish and feature details like a co-branded license plate and a “Player’s Name” print on the tongue liner.

(Courtesy of: Benny Horney)

The sneakers are the latest releases from Noah, which “has long stood at the intersection of skate, surf, and music, blending rebellious creativity with the refinement of classic menswear,” according to a statement by the brand best known for its Japanese selvedge denim, rugby shirts and reliably cool suiting.

(Courtesy of: Benny Horney)

“The relationship between Converse and Noah goes back to the very beginning—from day one of the brand,” Babenzien added in his own statement. “We are proud to say that Converse is now back in our lives again in our 10th year. It is a testament to their commitment to creative ideas and an acknowledgment of the timeless style that Converse embodies.”

(Courtesy of: Benny Horney)

Just as Noah follows a stated mission of responsible environmental production, its Converse collection recycles preppie-chic to seriously stylish effect. The Chuck 70 Ox and Chuck 70 Hi are available now at Noah and converse.com.