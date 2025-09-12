Converse Revamps Chuck 70 High-Tops With Our Legacy Work Shop Collaboration

The new sneaker drop reimagines the Chuck 70 as only Our Legacy can.

(Converse)

When a silhouette just so happens to be an icon that redefined a category, the possibilities for reinvention are (almost) limitless. And so, tastemaking fashion label Our Legacy drops its own revamped version of the Converse Chuck 70 through Our Legacy Work Shop, starting today.

(Converse)

Two versions of the Our Legacy Work Shop Chuck 70s are now up for grabs at Our Legacy’s London, Stockholm, Berlin, and Seoul shops, as well as the buzzed-about Dover Street Market across its global locations (London, New York, Los Angeles, Beijing and Paris). Add in online availability via both brands, and you’ve got a recipe for a hotly anticipated sneaker drop that puts a fresh spin on some of the most timeless sneakers on the market.

(Converse)

The durable Work Shop Chuck 70s are now seen in both a handsome, dark Espresso and an undyed Natural organic cotton canvas fabrication, and while they look the same on the surface, they feature retooled detailing across the board. As Our Legacy notes, the latest version of the Converse Chuck 70 now features hand-pulled foxing tape with a more uneven design in an homage to Converse Chuck Taylor sneakers ranging in era from the 1960s through the 1980s. Other fresh updates include shorter toe caps and irregular bumpers on the sole of the sneakers, the company said.

(Converse)

“We’ve created our dream Chuck 70’s by simply adding the human factor, leaning into the imperfections we admire from the Chuck Taylors made in the 1960’s-80’s,” said Our Legacy’s Jockum Hallin, as the company in the process tried to “highlight the beauty in those human-made ”flaws” that occurred back then,” he added.

(Converse)

With a campaign shot on the beaches of Cornwall in the United Kingdom by Ian Kenneth Bird, the new look of the old-school Chucks manages to feel pleasingly different for those who value classic style with a twist. And since they’re priced to sell at a mere $150, one imagines the latest version of the Converse Chuck 70 (a style also worn by NBA star Devin Booker) will continue to hold strong as a must-have for sneaker collectors and Our Legacy enthusiasts.