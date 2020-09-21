Saddle Up With These Cool Cowboy Boots

Courtesy

Are cowboy boots having a moment? You could say that, although it’s pretty unique that a style that’s been around since the Old West is just now galloping back into the collective style conscious. Whether it’s the Western wear of Post Malone or a desire for rugged, throwback styles to team with on-trend workwear, yes indeed, cowboy boots are in fact having a moment.

It makes perfect sense, because if you want an eye-catching way to switch up your rotation of fall boots, there’s hardly a better way to go than cowboy boots. With a style that’s rugged and yet sharp at the same time, the right pair of cowboy boots can give any look a leg up on the competition. Sleeker than rugged lace-up work boots, more visually striking than Chelsea boots …. consider them a worthwhile option all around. If that sounds like the type of fall style inspiration you need now, give one of our picks for the coolest cowboy boots a fair shake right now.

J.B. Dillon Reserve Swain Western Boots

Courtesy

The thing with J.B. Dillon’s Reserve line is that it’s packed with next-level Western boots aplenty, and in a variety of leathers that are carefully and expertly selected (seriously, you’ll find everything from cowhide to python leather options). These boots are 100 percent handmade, and they just look damn cool. Plus, it’s the company’s first foray into online sales in more than 40 years in business. If you’re going to get cowboy boots, you might as well go all out: J.B. Dillon Reserve could just be the way to go. $259.99

Rhodes Footwear Roper Boots

Courtesy

You might know Rhodes Footwear for its stylish dress boots, but the brand is going more rugged with the Roper Boots. They’re made from odor-resistant waxed cowhide leather and feature a sleek-yet-durable profile to stand up to early fall mornings in the field -- and they just might give you a bit of devil-may-care style back in town. $210

Tecovas Cartwright Calfskin Cowboy Boots

Courtesy

When you want a pair of modern cowboy boots with serious heritage, Tecovas nearly has the market cornered. Made from soft calfskin leather with intricate, hand-finished detailing, these cowboy boots provide an eye-catching edge to most any look, but especially one featuring an indigo Western shirt and slim black jeans. $255

Stetson Sheridan Cowboy Boots

Courtesy

If you’ve been wanting to take the plunge on some heritage Western gear but don’t quite know where to start, look toward Stetson. If you’ve got a trusty Stetson hat in your arsenal, a pair of classic Sheridan Cowboy Boots certainly won’t steer you wrong. We love the hand-finished detailing and bold black accents for true Wild West-inspired style. $370

FRYE Duke Roper Western Boots

Courtesy

FRYE’s handsome and rugged lace-up dress boots and sleek Chelsea boots are always more than acceptable choices when it comes to your fall footwear rotation, but don’t sleep on on the brand’s Western boots, either. Rugged distressed leather and a rubber outsole make these cowboy boots a natural pairing with slim blue denim and a waxed trucker jacket for each and every fall adventure on your wish list. $378