Dakota Johnson Models Calvin Klein Spring 2026 Campaign

(Calvin Klein/Gordon von Steiner)

Nothing comes between Dakota Johnson and her Calvins. Following in the footsteps of iconic former Calvin Klein models Brooke Shields and Kate Moss, a new global campaign stunningly spotlights Johnson modeling the heritage denim and underwear brand in a series of quiet moments, blending subtle sensuality with her signature cheeky wit.

An accompanying, age-restricted campaign video shows the Madame Web actress shooting pool topless, covering her chest with fruit (Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery-style), lounging by the pool and jumping on a couch, all scored to “Long Cool Woman (In a Black Dress)” by The Hollies.

(Calvin Klein/Gordon von Steiner)

Johnson gave her own insight into the campaign’s narrative in a statement, saying, “Calvin Klein jeans and underwear have a timeless quality that makes everything feel right the moment you put them on. When a woman is alone at home working or reading or doing whatever, it can feel quite liberating and sensual.”

“Channeling that, and pairing that energy with Calvin Klein’s iconography, felt both singular and classic. I love that this campaign celebrates being comfortable, free and sexy on your own terms. Sometimes, a woman just being is the sexiest thing,” the Materialists star added.

(Calvin Klein/Gordon von Steiner)

Johnson, the daughter of actors Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, opened up to Elle about her decision to join the Calvin Klein brand. “Working with Calvin at this moment feels very symbiotic with where I am currently in my life. I’m at a place in my womanhood where I feel quite calm and centered. I spend a lot of time at home, I feel very comfortable in my body,” she said.

“Doing the denim and underwear campaign in the tone of very laid-back sensuality felt like it’s just a sort of truth of where I’m at right now,” the actress added. Johnson also revealed how she likes to spend her downtime, saying, “Night in is my favorite activity. Usually, I’m in my underwear reading or watching movies.”

The Spring 2026 campaign, which launched March 9, shows Johnson modeling several Calvin Klein looks, including the Ultralight and Icon Cotton Modal underwear, Perfectly Fit Ultralight Bra, Archive High Rise Slim Jean, Relaxed Trucker and Baggy Jean.