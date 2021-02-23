Breitling Kickstarts Watch Collab With Deus Ex Machina Bike Brand

Breitling

Swiss watchmaker Breitling has joined forces with Australian motorcycle lifestyle brand Deus Ex Machina to create the ruggedly retro Top Time Deus—a new chronograph aimed at adventure-seeking watch and bike aficionados.

Co-designed with Deus Ex Machina, the Top Time Deus chronograph is a nod to Breitling’s original 1960s edition. The new version sports a racing-themed calfskin leather strap, a silver dial with yellow and orange details, squircle-shaped chronograph counters, plus the Deus logo and its adage “In benzin veritas”—offset in white on its black tachymeter scale.

The back of the watch's 41-millimeter stainless-steel case features the signature Deus artwork of a motorcyclist in full flight, designed by Deus creative director Carby Tuckwell.

It's powered by the Breitling Caliber 23, a COSC- certified chronometer with a power reserve of approximately 48 hours. There's also a cool chronograph hand in the shape of a lightning bolt.

Breitling is now also the official timekeeper of the Deus Swank Rally, the fabled motorcycle championship celebrating vintage bikes in diverse locations around the world, including Italy, France, Australia, and Bali.

The Top Time Deus Limited Edition isn’t just for bikers, at least according to Breitling CEO Georges Kern, who said in a statement announcing the partnership:

“Bikers, boarders, surfers, digital nomads ... this is a timepiece for dynamic people of action, purpose, and style. Our versatile Top Time Deus celebrates having the freedom to explore the world your way, at your pace.”

There's only 1,500 of these special edition chronographs available at www.breitling.com. Buyers also get a limited- edition Deus coffee table book and unique canvas tote bag.