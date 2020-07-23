Former Maxim Cover Stars Devon Windsor and Olivia Culpo Model New Bikini Line

Gilles Bensimon

Devon Windsor has enlisted fellow former Maxim cover stunner and BFF Olivia Culpo to model Windsor's new bikini line.

Windsor launched her Devon Windsor Swim line in 2019, and just dropped her second collection, which has already earned kudos from Chrissy Teigen, Kristin Cavallari and Culpo, who happily modeled the suits with Windsor on Instagram.

“Being a model, I am exposed to so many amazing designers and beautiful clothes. Swimwear was something I loved and knew I could create a niche in,” Windsor tells Page Six Style. “I felt like there was a lack of true fashion-forward swimwear in the market.”

Windsor also sparked a new trend when she got creative with the bikinis for her bachelorette party last year, adding personalization to the back of everyone's swimsuit.

“Being that I own my own resort label, I knew I had to do something custom for my bachelorette," Windsor told Page Six Style.

"I loved the idea of all the girls matching, and as the bride, wearing white — but I hated how cheesy some of the existing swim options were."

“I wanted to do something special that was playful and fun, but also chic at the same time.”

Check out Windsor's beachy new swimwear line's looks above.