DOXA Beefs Up SUB 200 Watch Line With Polished Steel Bezel Options

Launching across all eight of Doxa’s signature colorways, the updated SUB 200 is available with a comfy rubber strap, stainless steel bracelet, or NATO strap for the Emerald Green option.

The Doxa SUB 200, a cornerstone of the brand’s dive watch legacy, has received a steely-eyed update for summer 2025. This classic timepiece now features a unidirectional rotating steel bezel with a polished insert. The subtle yet significant twist elevates the watch’s overall aesthetic, aiming to make it brighter, more radiant, and undeniably modern.

While maintaining the rich horological heritage that Doxa has cultivated over the decades, the choice of polished steel for the bezel subtly transforms the overall feel of the SUB 200. Compared to the existing sapphire bezel option, the polished steel version offers a visually slimmer and more refined profile. Its unique interaction with light creates a sophisticated contrast against the 42mm steel case.

While enthusiasts may appreciate the vintage charm and ruggedness of the sapphire bezel SUB 200, the new polished steel option brings a fresh and luminous quality to the watch without compromising the SUB 200’s core diving capabilities.

Launching across all eight of Doxa’s signature colorways, the updated SUB 200 is available with a rubber strap, stainless steel “beads of rice” bracelet, or an NATO strap specifically for the Sea Emerald model. This expansion adds 16 new references to the permanent SUB collection, building upon a lineage of over 50 years of innovation. The watch also features a water resistance rating of 200M and a Swiss automatic movement with a power reserve of 38 hours.

With this new bezel option, the SUB 200 solidifies its position as a bridge between diving heritage and a more modern aesthetic. Starting at a budget-friendly $920, the new line offers exceptional value for a timepiece with such a distinguished pedigree. It’s available now at authorized retailers and online.