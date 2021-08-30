August 31, 2021

Doxa Brings Back SUB 600T Dive Watch in Pacific Blue Limited Edition

Strap one on and go deep—up to 2,000 feet.
Doxa Sub 600T Pacific (2)

Doxa has been around in some form since the 1880s but still doesn't have the brand recognition of more famous Swiss watchmakers like Rolex or Hublot. Collectors in the know, however, can bet on seeing this SUB 600T Pacific reissue sell out quickly. 

Doxa Sub 600T Pacific (3)

The Doxa SUB lineage carries some serious weight in the dive watch segment. Upon its debut in 1967, the Doxa SUB 300T became a benchmark piece of gear for professional sports divers like Jacques-Yves Cousteau, the godfather of modern scuba diving. 

Doxa Sub 600T Pacific (4)

Included among the SUB 300T's many bar-raising features was water resistance down to 300 meters (about 1,000 feet), an easily readable orange dial, and a dual-scale bezel for quickly calculating dive times. 

The Doxa SUB 600T—first introduced in the early 1980s—represents a big step closer to dive watch perfection. Its brushed titanium 40mm case and sapphire crystal are rated for depths up to 600 meters (about 1,970 feet), catering to even the most ambitious deep divers. 

Doxa Sub 600T Pacific (6)

All the 600T's key indices, including the distinctive "shark’s tooth" hour markers at 3, 6, 9 and 12 o'clock, sport a Super-LumiNova coating for increased legibility in low-light conditions.

The patented unidirectional rotating bezel—also a feature on the SUB 300T—returns with dive time in minutes and depth in feet. It's an indispensable aid in letting divers ascend safely without wasting time to pause for decompression.

Doxa Sub 600T Pacific (5)

Two additional features distinguish the Pacific edition from the 80s version of the SUB 600T. A brilliant new ocean-blue hue inspired by the shimmering waters surrounding Australia has been applied to the bezel, dial and rubber strap. This new limited-edition model also introduces a new type of clasp. It resembles a standard pin buckle but works like a folding buckle to permit quick adjustments. 

Doxa Sub 600T Pacific (1)

The Doxa SUB 600T Pacific is limited to 200 pieces. It is available to purchase now for $1,990 at DoxaWatches.com. Deliveries begin on October 18.

No image description

doxa-sub-600t-pacific--2
