Doxa X Art of Time Unveil Limited-Edition Sub 200 Dune Watch That’s Inspired By Caribbean Beaches

Featuring a sand-grain textured dial that shifts between sun-bleached taupe and warm bronze tones, evoking windswept dunes.

Doxa, in partnership with its long-time retailer Art of Time, has launched the Sub 200 Dune, a limited-edition timepiece inspired by the Caribbean landscape. Limited to just 100 pieces, the watch pays tribute to the stunning region’s golden sands and crystal-clear seas.

The Sub 200 Dune features a sand-grain textured dial that shifts between sun-bleached taupe and warm bronze tones, evoking the look of windswept dunes. The 42mm stainless steel case retains the classic elements of the Sub 200 line, including a unidirectional luminous sapphire bezel, a domed sapphire crystal, and 200-meter water resistance.

In a first for the brand, the watch’s solid screw-down caseback features a laser-engraved map of the Caribbean with a vibrant, deep-blue sea. The color is achieved through a permanent laser-induced oxidation process, creating a striking contrast with the sandy dial. Each piece is individually numbered and comes with both a stainless steel beads-of-rice bracelet and a black rubber strap.

The Doxa Sub 200 Dune is available exclusively at Art of Time in St. Maarten, priced at $2,190. For more information on the limited-edition timepiece, visit doxawatches.com.