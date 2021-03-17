eBay Spotlights Guaranteed Authentic Luxury Watches With New @eBaywatches Instagram

Find out why savvy watch collectors are following @eBaywatches on the 'Gram.

eBay

Presented by eBay

eBay's Authenticity Guarantee already ensures that watch aficionados can collect new and preowned luxury timepieces with confidence. Now the online marketplace-turned-watch game powerhouse has launched an addictive new Instagram account, @eBaywatches.

The @eBaywatches IG feed showcases some of eBay's coolest timepieces, as well as online exclusives like 60 second video interviews with watch experts and tastemakers, including celebrity stylist Maeve Reilly and jewelry designer Greg Yuna.

As for eBay's popular eBay's Authenticity Guarantee, it enables your favorite Rolex, Omega, Breitling or other luxury watches priced $2,000 and up to be authenticated for free, empowering customers to shop their massive collection with confidence and ease.

Here's what else goes into eBay's Authenticity Guarantee:

eBay’s vetted industry experts will meticulously inspect every element of your chosen timepiece. Your luxury purchase is safe—eBay ensures it is sent securely via two-day shipping and a signature is required upon delivery. eBay handles all the associated costs, from professional authentication to delivery. All the customer pays for is a dream watch.

It's no surprise that eBay has seen success with this innovative and trustworthy program, and the site has now launched @eBaywatches on IG to showcase the kinds of quality timepieces that can be easily purchased on their platform.

Images and videos shared on ebay's new feed underscore why the Authenticity Guarantee is so useful when it comes to searching eBay's unparalleled online inventory for the new and used watches of your dreams.

This expertly-curated look inside eBay's horological treasures meets collectors and watch lovers where they live, blending the perspectives of top-tier experts with content beautifully showcasing an array of luxury new and preowned watches.

So if you're looking for a new Instagram feed to browse killer timepieces and get awesome expert watch tips, check out @eBaywatches, and know that when it comes to finding the guaranteed best luxury watches, eBay has you covered. Check out some recent @eBaywatches posts below: