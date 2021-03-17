eBay Spotlights Guaranteed Authentic Luxury Watches With New @eBaywatches Instagram

Find out why savvy watch collectors are following @eBaywatches on the 'Gram.
Author:
Publish date:
Screen Shot 2021-03-11 at 3.40.55 PM

Presented by eBay

eBay's Authenticity Guarantee already ensures that watch aficionados can collect new and preowned luxury timepieces with confidence. Now the online marketplace-turned-watch game powerhouse has launched an addictive new Instagram account, @eBaywatches.

The @eBaywatches IG feed showcases some of eBay's coolest timepieces, as well as online exclusives like 60 second video interviews with watch experts and tastemakers, including celebrity stylist Maeve Reilly and jewelry designer Greg Yuna.

As for eBay's popular eBay's Authenticity Guarantee, it enables your favorite Rolex, OmegaBreitling or other luxury watches priced $2,000 and up to be authenticated for free, empowering customers to shop their massive collection with confidence and ease.

Here's what else goes into eBay's Authenticity Guarantee:

  1. eBay’s vetted industry experts will meticulously inspect every element of your chosen timepiece.
  2. Your luxury purchase is safe—eBay ensures it is sent securely via two-day shipping and a signature is required upon delivery.
  3. eBay handles all the associated costs, from professional authentication to delivery. All the customer pays for is a dream watch.

It's no surprise that eBay has seen success with this innovative and trustworthy program, and the site has now launched @eBaywatches on IG to showcase the kinds of quality timepieces that can be easily purchased on their platform.

Images and videos shared on ebay's new feed underscore why the Authenticity Guarantee is so useful when it comes to searching eBay's unparalleled online inventory for the new and used watches of your dreams. 

This expertly-curated look inside eBay's horological treasures meets collectors and watch lovers where they live, blending the perspectives of top-tier experts with content beautifully showcasing an array of luxury new and preowned watches.

So if you're looking for a new Instagram feed to browse killer timepieces and get awesome expert watch tips, check out @eBaywatches, and know that when it comes to finding the guaranteed best luxury watches, eBay has you covered. Check out some recent @eBaywatches posts below:

No image description

tom-cruise-lodge-1
Travel

Tom Cruise Is Selling His $40 million, 320-Acre Colorado Ranch—Take a Look Inside

Longines Dolce Vita Promo
Style

Longines' New DolceVita Is an Elegantly Retro Dress Watch Upgrade

Alpha Wolf (3)
Rides

The Alpha Wolf Electric Pickup Packs ‘90s Nostalgia Into An Affordable Package

ted-lasso-apple-plus
Entertainment

Jason Sudeikis On How 'Ted Lasso' Is Based On His High School Basketball Coach

Screen Shot 2021-03-11 at 3.40.55 PM
Style

eBay Spotlights Guaranteed Authentic Luxury Watches With New @eBaywatches Instagram

Cask Finished Irish Whiskies Split Promo
Food & Drink

The Best Cask-Finished Irish Whiskies

elon-musk-promo-GettyImages-1229893671
News

Elon Musk and Tesla CFO Change Official Job Titles to 'Technoking' and 'Master of Coin'

persol blue sunglasses promo
Style

Persol Debuts New Blue Version of 'The Talented Mr. Ripley' Sunglasses

Jasmine Sanders Promo
News

Jasmine Sanders Announces 2021 SI Swim Return With Bikini Instagram