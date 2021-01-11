eBay Luxury Watch of the Week: The Breitling Cockpit B50 Night Mission

Strap on "the ultimate pilot's watch" that comes with eBay's trustworthy Authenticity Guarantee.

Pixabay / eBay

Presented by eBay

Breitling has surged in popularity in recent years thanks in part to the brand's painstaking attention to detail, which is on bold display with the latest eBay Luxury Watch of the Week, the analog/digital Breitling Cockpit B50 Night Mission watch.

With its sturdy yet stylish design and practical features, the B50 Night Mission is the "ultimate pilot's watch" according to Breitling, and when you buy this striking timepiece from The Watch Outlet, you also get eBay's trustworthy Authenticity Guarantee.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

eBay

This helps eBay ensure the kind of consumer confidence that fans of high-dollar collectibles like luxury watches and sneakers rely on when adding to their collections.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

With the Authenticity Guarantee, the marketplace and auction site affirms that this Breitling Cockpit B50 will be "inspected by independent authenticators," and "delivered safely via secure shipping with signature required." (Most watches that sell for $2,000 or more qualify for the Authenticity Guarantee.)

eBay

With the Breitling Cockpit B50 Night Mission, The Watch Outlet and eBay are offering a pre-owned model complete with the original box, papers, and a charger, as well as a new black rubber Breitling strap.

The B50's features include a finished titanium case with a tough carbon-based black finish, luminous indexes and hour and minute hands, and complications including the following:

Digital perpetual calendar.

Chronograph/stopwatch.

Electronic tachometer.

Two daily alarms.

12 or 24 hour digital time display.

High intensity LCD backlights with an automatic switch-on option when the B50 is tilted at 35° tilt angle.

Battery indicator.

The B50 runs off a customized rechargeable battery that the wearer charges via a magnetic connector. It's like having the best killer features of a smartwatch without all the extra fluff.

The eBay Luxury Watch of the Week comes with a one-year Watch Outlet warranty. In addition to the eBay Authenticity Guarantee, secure delivery is also guaranteed, complete with signature confirmation.

The 46mm Breitling Cockpit B50 Night Mission men's watch is listed with an eBay "Buy It Now" price of $4,649.99.