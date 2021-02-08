eBay Luxury Watch of the Week: Breitling Superocean Heritage II Automatic

Luxury watches and movies go hand-in-hand. Think James Bond and Omega, Paul Newman and Rolex, Steve McQueen and TAG Heuer. Breitling, the Swiss watchmaker noted for ultra-precise aviation chronometers, has in recent years sometimes skipped appearing as glittering wristwear in movie houses and gone straight to the stars themselves, with celebrity ambassadors like John Travolta, Adam Driver, and Brad Pitt. 

While pilots like Travolta love Breitling as a cockpit companion, the company's dive watches—like this Breitling Superocean Heritage II Automatic for sale in the Watchmaxx store on eBay—are every bit as stylish and precise. Better still, this new watch comes with eBay's trustworthy Authenticity Guarantee.

The eBay Authenticity Guarantee ensures invaluable consumer confidence for collectors of luxury watches and sneakers. Additionally, it affirms that this Breitling Superocean Heritage II Automatic will arrive "via secure shipping with signature required" after it has been "inspected by independent authenticators."

Most watches sold for $2,000 and up will qualify for an Authenticity Guarantee.

In this particular Breitling's case, WatchMaxx says it "brand-new, unused, and unworn," so you get the original box and tags as well.

The Superocean Heritage II Automatic is as straightforward in design as a dive watch can be and includes the following select features and specs:

  • Substantial 46 mm stainless steel case
  • Blue ceramic uni-directional ratcheted rotating bezel
  • Scratch-resistant sapphire crystal
  • Screw-in crown
  • Automatic self-winding movement
  • 200 meters or 660 feet of water-resistance
  • 70 hours of power reserve

This eBay Luxury Watch of the Week comes with a 5-Year WatchMaxx Warranty and free 30-day returns, in addition to the eBay Authenticity Guarantee.

This automatic 46mm Breitling Superocean Heritage II is currently listed on eBay with an excellent "Buy It Now" price of $3,259.65.

