eBay Luxury Watch of the Week: The Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra Steel Black Automatic

This elegant dress watch comes with eBay's trustworthy Authenticity Guarantee.
Omega watches are closely associated with James Bond, with Daniel Craig sporting 11 different models—usually Seamasters—from the venerable luxury watchmaker in his time as 007 alone. So consider this Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra Steel Black Automatic for sale by Chrono Store on eBay your chance to grab a bit of superspy-worthy elegance, quality guaranteed.

The Seamaster Aqua Terra, unfortunately, didn't come from Q's top-secret spy shop but when you purchase it from an eBay store, you can be assured you're getting the real deal with eBay's Authenticity Guarantee.

With this guarantee, eBay ensures consumer confidence that fans of high-dollar items like luxury watches and sneakers rely on when adding to their collections. 

The marketplace and auction site can guarantee that this Seamaster Aqua Terra will be "inspected by independent authenticators," and "delivered safely via secure shipping with signature required" since most watches that sell for $2,000 or more qualify for the Authenticity Guarantee.

Chrono Store is offering an excellent deal here when you consider that this Seamaster (model no. 231.13.39.22.01.001) is "brand-new, unused, and unworn." It comes in the original packaging with the original tags attached.

Design-wise, this automatic has a fixed, stainless steel bezel and the steel case is 38.5mm. It comes with a black leather band and deployant-style clasp, has a sapphire crystal, screw-down crown and 150m/500ft of water resistance. 

In addition to the eBay Authenticity Guarantee, this eBay Luxury Watch of the Week has been serviced and tested (a report is included in the packaging) and comes with a three-year Chronostore warranty. The seller will ship to the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Australia with a 30-day hassle-free return.

The Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra normally retails for $8,300 but is currently listed on eBay at just $4,458.

omega-aquaterra-black-background (1)
