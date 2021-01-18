eBay Luxury Watch of the Week: OMEGA Seamaster Planet Ocean Blue Dial Steel Automatic

Martin Str, Pixabay / eBay

When OMEGA launched the Seamaster Planet Ocean line in 2005, it was in part a tribute to the venerable luxury watchmaker's storied maritime legacy. Distinguished by its signature brilliant blue dial, this 2020 OMEGA Seamaster Blue Dial Steel Ceramic Automatic Men's Watch (model no. 215.30.44.21.03.001) brings that hallowed tradition up to date in high style.

The classic timepiece builds on the grand tradition of OMEGA's luxury dive watches, effortlessly blending understated elegance with rugged undersea capability. And when you buy this striking diver from Chronostore on eBay, you'll also benefit from eBay's trustworthy Authenticity Guarantee.

With this guarantee, eBay ensures consumer confidence for fans of high-dollar collectibles like luxury watches and sneakers. eBay's Authenticity Guarantee also affirms that the OMEGA Seamaster Blue Dial Steel Automatic will be "delivered safely via secure shipping with signature required" after it has been "inspected by independent authenticators." Most watches sold for $2,000 or more will qualify for the Authenticity Guarantee.

Chronostore states that this particular Seamaster is preowned but "unworn" and it comes with its original box and papers.

Select features and complications include the following:

Stainless steel 43.5mm case, steel bracelet

Anti‑magnetic and can withstand magnetic fields in excess of 15,000 gauss

Automatic movement with chronometer, date, and a screw-in crown

Clear case back

Rotating, unidirectional bezel

Deep ocean blue dial

Anti-reflective and scratch‑resistant sapphire crystal

Water-resistant to 600 meters or 2,000 feet

This eBay Luxury Watch of the Week comes with a hassle-free, 30-day return policy and a three-year Chronostore warranty, in addition to the eBay Authenticity Guarantee.

The 43.5mm OMEGA Seamaster Planet Ocean Blue Dial Steel Ceramic Automatic watch is listed with an eBay "Buy It Now" price of $5,114.07.