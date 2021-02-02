eBay Luxury Watch of the Week: Panerai Luminor 1950 3 Days GMT Flyback

eBay / Elina Krima / Pexels

Here's the story of how action movie icon Sylvester Stallone pulled Panerai from an Italian favorite to world prominence, rivaling the likes of OMEGA and Breitling: Stallone was filming his 1996 disaster thriller Daylight in Italy, and spotted a Panerai Luminor in a high-end jewelry store. He bought one and loved it so much that he commissioned a number of Luminors with personalized engravings. The Panerai brand reaped the accompanying Stallone-fueled buzz, especially after Sly began handing them out to his famous watch-loving friends, like fellow action star Arnold Schwarzenegger.

There might be a little mythmaking in the story of Panerai's 1990s rise to prominence, but that doesn't change the fact that the watchmaker is eminently worthy of its rough-and-tumble reputation. This 44mm Panerai Luminor Automatic 1950 GMT with a steel bracelet for sale in the Watchbox store on eBay certainly possesses a unique combination of ruggedness and elegance that first caught Stallone's eye, and best of all, it comes backed by eBay's trustworthy Authenticity Guarantee.

eBay's Authenticity Guarantee ensures confidence for fans of high-dollar collectibles like luxury watches and sneakers. It also affirms that this Panerai Luminor 1950 will be safely delivered "via secure shipping with signature required" after it has been "inspected by independent authenticators."

Most watches sold for $2,000 or more will qualify for the Authenticity Guarantee.

Watchbox states that their preowned watches "are evaluated and authenticated by our in-house Swiss-trained watchmakers," and that they "strive to bring each piece as close to manufacturer standards as possible, without compromising value or provenance."

The Panerai Luminor 1950 3 Days GMT Flyback comes with some of the following features and complications:

Stainless steel 44mm case and bracelet

Automatic movement with date and GMT

An "exhibition" style caseback so you can see the movement at work

Black dial with Arabic numbers at 6, 9, and 12

Water-resistant to 300 meters

eBay's Luxury Watch of the Week comes with a 14-day return policy and a two-year Watchbox warranty, in addition to the eBay Authenticity Guarantee.

This automatic 44mm Panerai Luminor 1950 3 Days GMT is currently listed with a "Buy It Now" price of $6,950.