eBay Luxury Watch of the Week: The Tag Heuer Carrera Chrono Black Dial Steel Men’s Automatic

This striking sport chronograph comes with eBay's trustworthy Authenticity Guarantee.
Author:
Publish date:
Carrera Chrono Black Dial Steel Men’s Automatic Watch

Carrera Chrono Black Dial Steel Men’s Automatic Watch

Presented by eBay

Tag Heuer recently set a record when its iconic Monaco model made famous by Steve McQueen sold for $2,208,000 at auction. On the surface, that classic timepiece and this pre-owned Carrera CV2014.BA0794 now listed on eBay are very different watches, but both boast a reputation for sporty elegance and rugged durability that Tag Heuer is famous for. 

s-l1600-2

The Carerra Chrono Black Dial Steel Men's Automatic is a gorgeous mechanical timepiece that isn't just a no-brainer collector's investment--when you purchase it from an eBay store, you can be assured you're getting the real deal with eBay's Authenticity Guarantee. 

eBay ensures consumer confidence with this guarantee, which is vital to collectors of high-dollar items like luxury watches and sneakers. With it, the auction site can guarantee that this Carrera was "inspected by independent authenticators," and will be "delivered safely via secure shipping with signature required" for any purchases over $750. 

s-l1600-4

The Carrera Chrono Black Dial comes in a 41mm stainless steel case and has a round face, with a chronograph, seconds subdial, and date indicator. It has stick-style hour markers and is water-resistant to 100 meters. The eBay seller, Chronostore, indicates the watch face "has minor scratches on the crystal, and the bezel has minor scratches and dings on insert."

s-l1600-3

In addition to the eBay Authenticity Guarantee, this eBay Luxury Watch of the Week comes with a one-year Chronostore warranty and arrives in a Chronostore presentation box and with an authenticity card. The seller will ship it worldwide with a 30-day hassle-free return. The Tag Heuer Carrera Chrono Black Dial Steel Men’s Automatic currently is listed at  $2,001.09 on eBay. 

No image description

crimefaces-promo
Entertainment

Crimefaces Is The Hilarious Street Fight Instagram That Knocked Us Out in 2020

GettyImages-1137692548-promo-cut
News

Scientists Find High-Intensity Exercise Is One Key To a Longer Life

2021 Land Rover Defender First Edition Promo
Rides

First Drive Review: The 2021 Land Rover Defender

tag-heuer-ebay-1-promo
Style

eBay Luxury Watch of the Week: The Tag Heuer Carrera Chrono Black Dial Steel Men’s Automatic

Steph Curry Promo
Sports

See Steph Curry Sink 105 Three-Pointers in a Row in Mesmerizing Viral Video

Wonder Woman 1984 Promo
Entertainment

'Wonder Woman 3' Officially on Way, Warner Bros. to Release 'Up to 6' DC Movies Per Year Beginning in 2022

McLaren Sabre Promo
Rides

The 824-HP McLaren Sabre Is Made For American Supercar Collectors

kill-bill-eddie-murphy-cobra-kai
Entertainment

Everything Coming to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime and HBO Max In January

Tiger Woods
Sports

Watch Trailer for 'Tiger'—The HBO Documentary About Tiger Woods' Historic Rise and Fall