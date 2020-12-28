eBay Luxury Watch of the Week: The Tag Heuer Carrera Chrono Black Dial Steel Men’s Automatic

Carrera Chrono Black Dial Steel Men’s Automatic Watch Background: Public Domain, pxhere.com; Foreground: eBay

Tag Heuer recently set a record when its iconic Monaco model made famous by Steve McQueen sold for $2,208,000 at auction. On the surface, that classic timepiece and this pre-owned Carrera CV2014.BA0794 now listed on eBay are very different watches, but both boast a reputation for sporty elegance and rugged durability that Tag Heuer is famous for.

The Carerra Chrono Black Dial Steel Men's Automatic is a gorgeous mechanical timepiece that isn't just a no-brainer collector's investment--when you purchase it from an eBay store, you can be assured you're getting the real deal with eBay's Authenticity Guarantee.

eBay ensures consumer confidence with this guarantee, which is vital to collectors of high-dollar items like luxury watches and sneakers. With it, the auction site can guarantee that this Carrera was "inspected by independent authenticators," and will be "delivered safely via secure shipping with signature required" for any purchases over $750.

The Carrera Chrono Black Dial comes in a 41mm stainless steel case and has a round face, with a chronograph, seconds subdial, and date indicator. It has stick-style hour markers and is water-resistant to 100 meters. The eBay seller, Chronostore, indicates the watch face "has minor scratches on the crystal, and the bezel has minor scratches and dings on insert."

In addition to the eBay Authenticity Guarantee, this eBay Luxury Watch of the Week comes with a one-year Chronostore warranty and arrives in a Chronostore presentation box and with an authenticity card. The seller will ship it worldwide with a 30-day hassle-free return. The Tag Heuer Carrera Chrono Black Dial Steel Men’s Automatic currently is listed at $2,001.09 on eBay.