Elizabeth Hurley Shares Her Biggest Tip For Taking Flattering Bikini Photos

The ageless former Maxim cover star and swimwear brand founder reveals her time-tested tip for great swimsuit snaps.

(Photo courtesy of Gilles Bensimon)

Assuming you’ve got the photogenic ageless beauty thing down, you can now take bikini photos just like Elizabeth Hurley. After years of posting two-piece perfection, the actress and former Maxim Hot 100 leader revealed a couple tricks to consistently capture killer bikini pics.

“BAN overhead sunlight,” Hurley dished to 3.1 million Instagram followers. “When shooting bikinis, sunrise or sunset are your best friends. We shot this at 7am… By 8am, I was lounging around in one of my equally flattering @elizabethhurleybeach kaftans, feeling glamorous AND shielded from the lethal sun,” she wrote, plugging her Elizabeth Hurley Beach brand of swimwear.

Hurley, who turned 60 in June, is also celebrating the 20th anniversary of her namesake label this year. Reflecting on her journey with the venture in her Maxim cover story last year, she said, “I had a lot of opportunities to make it a bigger company. In the end, I decided not to. I wanted to keep it small so that I could control it and didn’t have anyone breathing down my neck. I’m glad I did that. Now it’s tiny again,” she said, adding that they’ve focused on direct-to-consumer business since the pandemic. “There’s only a handful of us working together and we love it. We make what we want to make and don’t have anyone giving us a hard time.”

Dress: GEORGIA HARDINGE (Gilles Bensimon)

While Hurley hinted that she “may not be modeling the swimwear for much longer” in the 2024 Hot 100 issue, at least she gave out some tips before she hangs up bikinis for good.