Emily Ratajkowksi Sizzles In Oner Active Athleisure Campaign

The model/actress absolutely rocked the woman-owned company’s SoftMotion line.

(Lounge Underwear)

From the gym to the bedroom, Emily Ratajkowksi has things covered: The famed supermodel takes the athleisure route in a new campaign for workout brand Oner Active, showing off the company’s SoftMotion line to great effect.

EmRata recently sported Lounge lingerie ahead of Valentine’s Day, and showcased the Oner Active SoftMotion crop top and sleek black leggings in a campaign running now in front of the company’s 1.3 million-plus followers.

Featuring the Oner logo, the pieces are characterized by the brand as ultra-soft and stretchy, and apparently a fan favorite, as the long-awaited restock brings back sporty bralettes, flared leggings, sports bras and body-sculpting shorts.

(Lounge Underwear)

“The SoftMotion effect has got EmRata,” the company said on Instagram, while the sultry actress, model, author and entrepreneur called the black sportswear pairing her new “uniform” in a separate post shared on her own Instagram.

(Emily Ratajkowski for AG Jeans)

Of the collection memorably sported by Ratajkowski, the female-founded activewear brand said “these are the softest, stretchiest pieces in your kit, made to feel great from early mornings to evening resets.” If EmRata’s recent infatuation with the brand is to be believed, the SoftMotion line certainly lives up to the hype in matters of form and function.