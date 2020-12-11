Steve Jobs' Daughter Makes Splashy Modeling Debut in Bathtub Photo Shoot

22-year-old Apple heiress Eve Jobs poses in nothing but lip gloss in the bubble bath snaps.
Eve Jobs Glossier

Apple founder Steve Jobs' youngest daughter Eve Jobs is making a serious splash in new bubble bath-themed modeling shots. Eve, 22, stars alongside Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney and RuPaul’s Drag Race's Naomi Smalls in beauty brand Glossier’s new holiday campaign.

According to the New York Post, the ads were self-photographed. In the first, the Apple heiress applies red Glossier Lip Gloss while wearing under-eye face masks during a bubble bath. The second shows Jobs pursing her newly enhanced lips around a glass of wine as she gazes at the camera.

"Biggest thanks to @emilyweiss & everyone at @glossier! Go check out the collection," she wrote in the caption. 

The accomplished equestrian can now add a major modeling campaign to her resume. The Sun reports that she's a force to be reckoned with in the world of showjumping, holding a fifth-place global ranking out of 1,000 horse riders under the age of 25.

She reportedly won't inherit any of her late father's $26.5 billion fortune via mother Lauren Powell-Jobs, as apparently the Jobs family doesn't believe in the "accumulation of wealth" when it comes to lavishing money on their kids. But Jobs is still set to graduate from the prestigious Stanford University in 2022, so her future is definitely looking bright.

Get to know Eve via some of her Instagram highlights below: 

Eve Jobs Glossier Promo
