'Happy Gilmore' 25th Anniversary Celebrated With New Sportswear Line

Hit the links styled like Shooter McGavin and start busting balls.
In February Happy Gilmore turned 25. That's right, it premiered in 1996, but Adam Sandler's gonzo sports comedy about a failed hockey player who discovers his real gift is golf is eternal, we know that now. There aren't that many golf comedies out there and only two of them have been good enough to remain funny and relevant through the years (the other one is Caddyshack). 

To celebrate the anniversary, Extra Butter — which calls itself a "New York boutique and independent lifestyle brand" — has teamed with a handful of brands including Adidas and enlisted actor Christopher McDonald, who played Happy's nemesis Shooter McGavin, to front a line of golf-focused sportswear capsules. Naturally, they are based on McGavin, Chubbs Peterson (Carl "Apollo Creed" Weathers in the movie), and, of course, the title character. 

The Shooter line is gold-themed and repped by a symbol imitating McGavin's characteristic "Shooter" hand gesture. The Chubbs Peterson capsule is more colorful with very 90s pastels and argyle patterns.

The Happy Gilmore collection, in keeping with both the character's and Sandler's own personal style, is classic laid-back athleisure in appearance: green and white Adidas slides, sweats, and a cooler bag. There's also golf gear, including club head covers and a bag based on the design of the one Happy carried in the movie.

All the clothes and gear are available in Extra Butter retail stores and online June 25, 2021. Check out the photos of various selections in the gallery above then go here to learn more: extrabutterny.com

