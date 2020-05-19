Fila Celebrates Biggie Smalls' Debut Album with Streetwear Collection

FILA

Fila and the estate of Christopher Wallace—aka the Notorious B.I.G. and Biggie Smalls—are dropping a special edition streetwear collection celebrating the late hip-hop legend's debut album, Ready To Die.

The six-time platinum-certified record, which spawned immortal hits like "Juicy," "Big Poppa" and "One More Time" after its 1994 release, marked its 25th anniversary last September. Fila's new six-piece, '90s-inspired capsule collection is expanding to select specialty retailers on May 21, which would have been Biggie's 48th birthday.



Kicking off the Biggie-inspired collection are two fresh colorways of the FILA Tennis 88 x Biggie ($90), an updated version of the Original Tennis silhouette that grew the brand's popularity among Brooklynities. A cream colorway gets a suede upper, while the white and aqua version features a full-grain smooth leather upper.

Both feature a tongue with a dual-branded logo, a quarter F-box embroidered logo, Ready to Die embroidery on the back counter, and flat cotton laces. The sneakers are presented in a custom shoebox adorned with the album cover's iconic image of an infant.

Also included are a FILA x Biggie Graphic Tee ($25) and FILA x Biggie Visor ($25) in the same white and aqua colorway worn by Biggie, as well as a new cream hue.

FILA is also paying tribute to Biggie's legacy by donating a pair of children’s sneakers to the Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation for every collab sneaker sold on FILA's website. Click here to browse or buy pieces from the FILA x Biggie collection now.