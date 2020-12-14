Exclusive First Look at Tockr C47 Skeleton Watch Collection

Tockr

A well-rounded watch collection is nothing without a little variety, especially of the sort that celebrates craftsmanship and the delicate art of making a finely crafted watch. Display that craftsmanship with pride thanks to the new Tockr C-47 Skeleton Watch, a highly coveted, one-of-a-kind iteration of a style that’s already proven to be a fan favorite.

The watch is an update of the fast-selling C-47 Collection from Tockr, a cult release that sold out in weeks earlier this fall. These watches fly off the shelves quicker than the sleek seconds hand ticks and puts wearers “in the know” when it comes to expertly made timepieces.

The most recent update to the C-47 Skeleton (debuting exclusively here on Maxim) has deep family roots. It's named after Tockr Founder Austin Ivey’s soon-to-be born son Hugo, but also pays tribute to Ivey's grandfather, who flew a C-47 combat aircraft in World War II. Design inspiration is drawn directly from the C-47's radial engine, resulting in a bold and refined 42mm watch featuring a sharp Swiss-made automatic movement housed beneath anti-glare sapphire crystal.

The striking blue colorway is vivid, engaging and sure to add some serious style to your watch rotation (to say the very least).

As if that wasn’t enough, the skeletonized movement is an instantly recognizable design touch that looks uniquely original and seriously stylish, a perfect complementary accessory to a refined winter outfit.

Additional details show off the Tockr heritage, including a clear case back that reveals what makes the timepiece tick—literally. The best part of all is perhaps the fact that you can snag this watch for just $1,899, a discount that’s only available during the pre-order period.

Watches like this don’t come around often and don’t stick around for very long, so act quickly and decisively to make it your own.