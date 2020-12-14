Exclusive First Look at Tockr C47 Skeleton Watch Collection

A new skeletonized design updates a hit timepiece inspired by the C-47 combat aircraft's engine.
Author:
Updated:
Original:
Tockr C-47 Skeleton Watch (2)

A well-rounded watch collection is nothing without a little variety, especially of the sort that celebrates craftsmanship and the delicate art of making a finely crafted watch. Display that craftsmanship with pride thanks to the new Tockr C-47 Skeleton Watch, a highly coveted, one-of-a-kind iteration of a style that’s already proven to be a fan favorite.

The watch is an update of the fast-selling C-47 Collection from Tockr, a cult release that sold out in weeks earlier this fall. These watches fly off the shelves quicker than the sleek seconds hand ticks and puts wearers “in the know” when it comes to expertly made timepieces.

Tockr C-47 Skeleton Watch (1)

The most recent update to the C-47 Skeleton (debuting exclusively here on Maxim) has deep family roots. It's named after Tockr Founder Austin Ivey’s soon-to-be born son Hugo, but also pays tribute to Ivey's grandfather, who flew a C-47 combat aircraft in World War II. Design inspiration is drawn directly from the C-47's radial engine, resulting in a bold and refined 42mm watch featuring a sharp Swiss-made automatic movement housed beneath anti-glare sapphire crystal.

The striking blue colorway is vivid, engaging and sure to add some serious style to your watch rotation (to say the very least).

Tockr C-47 Skeleton Watch (3)

As if that wasn’t enough, the skeletonized movement is an instantly recognizable design touch that looks uniquely original and seriously stylish, a perfect complementary accessory to a refined winter outfit.

Additional details show off the Tockr heritage, including a clear case back that reveals what makes the timepiece tick—literally. The best part of all is perhaps the fact that you can snag this watch for just $1,899, a discount that’s only available during the pre-order period.

Watches like this don’t come around often and don’t stick around for very long, so act quickly and decisively to make it your own. 

No image description

warner-bros-tenet-promo-img
Entertainment

Watch Intense 6-Minute Opening Scene Of 'Tenet' On YouTube Before Digital Release

cleveland-not-indians-GettyImages-1022351722
Sports

Cleveland MLB Team To Officially Drop 'Indians' Name

Porsche 911 GT3 Cup Promo
Rides

2021 Porsche 911 GT3 Cup Race Car Is First With Wide Turbo-Spec Body

conor-mcgregor-dustin-poirier-2-promo-video-2
Sports

Watch The UFC 257 Trailer For Conor McGregor Vs. Dustin Poirier 2

your-dads-america-arnold-transamvan-1
Entertainment

'Your Dad's America' Is The Retro Instagram Account You Never Knew You Needed

Tockr C-47 Skeleton Watch Promo
Style

Exclusive First Look at Tockr C47 Skeleton Watch Collection

Waxed-Cotton Jackets Promo (2)
Style

The Absolute Best Waxed Cotton Jackets

Screen Shot 2020-12-13 at 3.16.35 PM
News

Paige Spiranac Calls Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul Fight 'Money Grab'

Michael Jordan by Jordan Brand/Getty Images
Sports

Michael Jordan Opens Ultra-Exclusive 'The Grove XXIII' Golf Club Featuring Drone Drink Service