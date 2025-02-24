Flint And Tinder’s Rugged Spring 2025 Collection Ventures To Marfa, Texas

Refreshed takes on Americana favorites abound.

(Huckberry)

To bring your wardrobe into the future, a trek back into the past is sometimes needed. Take the Flint and Tinder Spring 2025 Collection, which uses the dusty “way out west” inspiration of iconic Marfa, Texas in debuting a range of updated Americana classics.

(Huckberry)

The offering is part of the first wave of Huckberry’s Spring 2025 Drop, a tantalizing preview of what awaits in the season ahead, from performance rainwear to sturdy t-shirts, canvas workwear and more. As with all things Huckberry, the Flint and Tinder Spring 2025 Collection is built to go far afield with the spirit of adventure in mind.

(Huckberry)

In the case of the Flint and Tinder Spring 2025 Collection, that means the offering, according to Huckberry, “marks our biggest release yet from the brand.” That’s saying something: F&T already makes the trucker jacket worn by Pedro Pascal in The Last of Us, among a slew of other modern twists on timeless classics.

(Huckberry)

Marfa proved a suitably inspired backdrop for the collection, as Huckberry notes the trendy Western town is “where artists use the vast desert as a creative canvas.” Especially alluring is the new Flint and Tinder Type II Trucker Jacket, its own twist on an iconic denim staple.

(Huckberry)

The retailer made sure to get each and every retro-tinged detail correct. The Type II Trucker from Flint and Tinder “pays tribute to the original with bar tack-reinforced dual-pleats on the front placket and 2 buttoned chest pockets for your everyday essentials,” and Flint and Tinder’s sturdy customized hardware is a major selling point for the affordable (sub-$200) light wash jacket.

(Huckberry)

The Flint and Tinder Spring 2025 Collection also features some unexpected versions of the familiar, like the jacquard weave and dusty desert inspiration of the Southwestern Flannel Shirt. The dusty-hued shirt is almost Marfa personified, a “vintage-inspired Western shirt crafted from a 100% cotton jacquard fabric” that should prove more than suitable for breezy spring mornings on the patio and nights around the bonfire.

(Huckberry)

The collection is dotted with a wide array of versatile, pleasingly rugged styles, most of which can be dressed up or dressed down with relative ease (would Huckberry have it any other way?). To hear the lauded brand tell it, the offering boasts “vintage trucker jackets with a modern spin, lightweight sweaters with a perfectly faded wash, utility blazers styled with western shirts.”

(Huckberry)

Yes, you read that correctly: The Flint and Tinder Spring 2025 Collection even boasts blazers. In fact, the three-button, patch pocket Flint and Tinder 365 Utility Blazer takes its cues from old-school sporting coats worn in the field. With the fully realized, utterly stylish promise of Huckberry’s largest Flint and Tinder collection yet, it seems it’s high time to look West as you plot your next round of spring style upgrades.

