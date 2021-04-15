F.P. Journe Octa Automatique Luxury Watch Gets 20th Anniversary Limited Edition

Platinum, gold and rhodium-plated brass take this opulent timepiece totally over the top.
Author:
Publish date:
F.P. Journe Octa Automatique Special Edition Promo

After rolling out the Chronometre a Resonance 20th anniversary edition in 2020, low-volume luxury watchmaker F.P. Journe is celebrating the Octa Automatique's same birthday in similarly exclusive fashion. 

The chronograph harks back to the 2001 launch model, with a platinum 40mm case and satin-finished dial in yellow gold. The power reserve (160 hours) indicator sits in a lower position to make room for an enlarged, more legible date window. 

F.P. Journe_Automatique 2

Power comes courtesy of F.P. Journe's monodirectional-winding caliber 1300.3 in rhodium-plated brass with a 22K gold rotor. A key aesthetic difference between previous Octas is that the movement is visible via the caseback's openwork bridges. 

Blued hands, polished rounded pegs and ends, and numerous engravings including "Octa Auto" and a serialization add other ultra-luxe elements. 

F.P. Journe_Automatique (caseback)

Company founder Francois-Paul Journe reflected on the Octa Automatique's meticulously-designed movement in a statement accompanying the new release. 

"Once the challenge of [engineering the caliber] was successfully met, I knuckled down to the second challenge of managing to insert complications into that same movement: power reserve with large date display, fly-back chronograph, retrograde annual calendar, etc., and doing so while maintaining an identical size for all models."

He added that three years went into research and development before the caliber was presented publicly in any model. 

Limited to 99 examples, the special-edition F.P. Journe Octa Automatique is priced at $60,596

No image description

Busch Dog Brew Chief Tasting Officer Promo
Food & Drink

Busch Will Pay Your Pup $20,000 To Try Its Dog Beer—Here's How To Enter

f9-header-vin-diesel-john-cena
Entertainment

John Cena Seeks Revenge On Vin Diesel In High-Octane 'F9' Trailer

bluechew-promo (1)
News

BlueChew Is the Bedroom Confidence Boost You Need

F.P. Journe Octa Automatique Special Edition Promo
Style

F.P. Journe Octa Automatique Luxury Watch Gets 20th Anniversary Limited Edition

Michaela Fialova Promo 2 Split
News

Meet the 'Sexy Hunter' Who's Making a Killing on OnlyFans

2021 Ford Bronco Duncan Quinn Promo
Rides

2021 Ford Bronco: First Drive Review

Sylvester-Stallone-Creed-Main
Entertainment

Michael B. Jordan On Why Sylvester Stallone Won't Appear as Rocky in 'Creed III'

Kanye West 'Grammy Worn' Nike Air Yeezy 1 Prototypes Promo
Style

Kanye West's Prototype Yeezys Are Set To Be Most Expensive Sneakers Ever Sold

zenith-defy-extreme-watch-4-better-copy
Style

Zenith Drops Defy Extreme Automatic Watch