G-Shock and NASA Honor First Space Shuttle Launch With Limited Edition Watch
On April 12 1981, NASA's Columbia successfully took flight during the United State's first space shuttle launch. Casio's G-Shock is celebrating the momentous aerospace feat with a commemorative edition of the DW5600 digital watch.
With a simple black and white colorway, the patriotic timepiece channels the OV-102 shuttle's aesthetic while offering many nods to America's space program. A minimalist white dial features NASA's red logo, while a stainless steel caseback is engraved with the spacecraft's silhouette.
The shuttle's shape also appears in a one-of-a-kind EL backlight graphic when illuminated, along with its years of service (1981-2001).
The band features "United States" in black block lettering, and an American flag is printed on the band loop and ion-plated buckle. Retro packaging includes an 80s-computer monitor-shaped outer box with real mission stats, and an inner tin showsColumbia's maiden two-day orbit around the Earth.
As always, the new model comes equipped with G-SHOCK technology including:
- Shock Resistance
- 200M Water Resistance
- EL Backlight with Afterglow
- Flash Alert
- 1/100 Second Stopwatch
- Multi-Function Alarm
- Countdown Timer
- 12/24 Hour Formats
Pre-sale of this G-Shock x NASA DW5600 kicked off for $140 at exactly 7:00:03 AM EST to mark the exact timing of the orbiter’s lift off from launch pad 39A. Check back here to see if it's restocked.