G-Shock and NASA Honor First Space Shuttle Launch With Limited Edition Watch

All systems go.
On April 12 1981, NASA's Columbia successfully took flight during the United State's first space shuttle launch. Casio's G-Shock is celebrating the momentous aerospace feat with a commemorative edition of the DW5600 digital watch.

With a simple black and white colorway, the patriotic timepiece channels the OV-102 shuttle's aesthetic while offering many nods to America's space program. A minimalist white dial features NASA's red logo, while a stainless steel caseback is engraved with the spacecraft's silhouette.

G-Shock x NASA DW5600 (6)

The shuttle's shape also appears in a one-of-a-kind EL backlight graphic when illuminated, along with its years of service (1981-2001).  

G-Shock x NASA DW5600 (1)

The band features "United States" in black block lettering, and an American flag is printed on the band loop and ion-plated buckle. Retro packaging includes an 80s-computer monitor-shaped outer box with real mission stats, and an inner tin showsColumbia's maiden two-day orbit around the Earth.

G-Shock x NASA DW5600 (2)

As always, the new model comes equipped with G-SHOCK technology including:

  • Shock Resistance
  • 200M Water Resistance
  • EL Backlight with Afterglow
  • Flash Alert
  • 1/100 Second Stopwatch
  • Multi-Function Alarm
  • Countdown Timer
  • 12/24 Hour Formats
G-Shock x NASA DW5600 (5)

Pre-sale of this G-Shock x NASA DW5600 kicked off for $140 at exactly 7:00:03 AM EST to mark the exact timing of the orbiter’s lift off from launch pad 39A. Check back here to see if it's restocked. 

