G-Shock and NASA Honor First Space Shuttle Launch With Limited Edition Watch

On April 12 1981, NASA's Columbia successfully took flight during the United State's first space shuttle launch. Casio's G-Shock is celebrating the momentous aerospace feat with a commemorative edition of the DW5600 digital watch.

With a simple black and white colorway, the patriotic timepiece channels the OV-102 shuttle's aesthetic while offering many nods to America's space program. A minimalist white dial features NASA's red logo, while a stainless steel caseback is engraved with the spacecraft's silhouette.

The shuttle's shape also appears in a one-of-a-kind EL backlight graphic when illuminated, along with its years of service (1981-2001).

The band features "United States" in black block lettering, and an American flag is printed on the band loop and ion-plated buckle. Retro packaging includes an 80s-computer monitor-shaped outer box with real mission stats, and an inner tin showsColumbia's maiden two-day orbit around the Earth.

As always, the new model comes equipped with G-SHOCK technology including:

Shock Resistance

200M Water Resistance

EL Backlight with Afterglow

Flash Alert

1/100 Second Stopwatch

Multi-Function Alarm

Countdown Timer

12/24 Hour Formats



Pre-sale of this G-Shock x NASA DW5600 kicked off for $140 at exactly 7:00:03 AM EST to mark the exact timing of the orbiter’s lift off from launch pad 39A. Check back here to see if it's restocked.