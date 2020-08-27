G-Shock Expands Forged Metal Collection With New GM110 Watches

These striking ana-digi timepieces feature forged metal bezels and sophisticated silver and gold colorways.
Casio is dropping new models into its metal G-Shock GM110 line. These elegant new analog/digital models come with the usual powerhouse construction and some innovative colorways and offer the thing that has made G-Shock so popular: A sleek synthesis of style and function.

Collectors and consumers familiar with the line can expect many of the same touches found in the GA110 line. The GM110s have gleaming metal bezels, both silver and gold-toned, and they've been engineered with what Casio says is "an intricate shaping process, followed by cutting and polishing steps to achieve a complex form, overall amplifying the stylish ruggedness and toughness." 

G-Shocks are fantastic sports watches but some lines are engineered to go with everything from jeans to a tuxedo, and that certainly goes for the new GM110s. But they still have practical features like luminous hour and minute hands and raised indexes.

GM110G-1A9 is the gold bezel version and GM110-1A is silver. The GM110B-1A is a muted, low-key gray trimmed with colorful rainbow highlights on the dial. The overall effect helps boost G-Shock's Super Illuminator for maximum legibility.

Per Casio, here are the usual G-Shock features found in the new models as well:

  • 200M Water Resistance
  • Shock Resistance
  • Magnetic Resistance
  • Approximately 3 Years Battery Life
  • Super Illuminator Auto LED Light
  • 5 Daily Alarms ( w/ 1 Snooze Alarm)
  • 1/100 Sec. Stopwatch
  • World Time (31 Time Zones + UTC/48 Cities)
  • Countdown Timer
  • Full Auto Calendar

Learn more about the GM110G-1A9 and GM110B-1A from Casio's dedicated website detailing all the available features here: www.gshock.com.

GM110 G-Shocks range in price from $200 for the GM110-1A to $230 for GM110G-1A9 and GM110B-1A. Look for them beginning this September wherever G-Shocks are sold—including the brand's dedicated Soho Store—and at gshock.com

