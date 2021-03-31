G-Shock Launches Its First Rose Gold Watch For Men

Rose gold wrist upgrade.
GMW-B5000GD-4_05

Casio just dropped the latest addition to G-SHOCK's premium Full Metal Series, the GMWB5000GD-4DR—and it boasts the brand's first rose gold, ion-plated finish on a men's watch.

The watch features G-SHOCK"s signature square shape and digital display, a rose gold stainless steel case and band and luxe touches like a screw back with a carbon finish.

GMWB5000GD-4_5000x3000

The GMWB5000GD-4 also comes equipped with Bluetooth Connectivity via the G-SHOCK Connected app, and Multi-Band 6 Atomic Timekeeping for self-adjusting and accurate hour/date display virtually anywhere. 

GMW-B5000GD-4_02

It also has a high contrast STN-LCD digital display that makes the watch easy to read from any angle, as well as Tough Solar Technology, making it capable of self-charging through low sun exposure.

GMW-B5000GD-4_BACK

The GMWB5000GD-4 also comes equipped with standard G-SHOCK technology including:

  • Shock Resistance
  • 200M Water Resistance
  • Countdown Timer
  • Full Auto Calendar

GMWB5000GD-4 will retail for $600 and be available for purchase starting this April at select jewelers and gshock.com.

