G-Shock Launches Its First Rose Gold Watch For Men

Casio just dropped the latest addition to G-SHOCK's premium Full Metal Series, the GMWB5000GD-4DR—and it boasts the brand's first rose gold, ion-plated finish on a men's watch.

The watch features G-SHOCK"s signature square shape and digital display, a rose gold stainless steel case and band and luxe touches like a screw back with a carbon finish.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The GMWB5000GD-4 also comes equipped with Bluetooth Connectivity via the G-SHOCK Connected app, and Multi-Band 6 Atomic Timekeeping for self-adjusting and accurate hour/date display virtually anywhere.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

It also has a high contrast STN-LCD digital display that makes the watch easy to read from any angle, as well as Tough Solar Technology, making it capable of self-charging through low sun exposure.

The GMWB5000GD-4 also comes equipped with standard G-SHOCK technology including:

Shock Resistance

200M Water Resistance

Countdown Timer

Full Auto Calendar

GMWB5000GD-4 will retail for $600 and be available for purchase starting this April at select jewelers and gshock.com.