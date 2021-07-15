G-SHOCK Drops New Master of G Watches in Sleek Black and Gray Colorways

"Built to withstand the harshest environments with a Carbon Core Guard structure and carbon fiber insert bezels to provide the ultimate in functionality and shock resistance."
Author:
Publish date:
GGB100-8A_GRB200-1B_Theme_5000x3000

Casio just dropped the latest additions to its popular G-SHOCK Master of G series—featuring two updated models in black and gray colorways. 

The Gravitymaster GRB200-1B arrives in all-black while the Mudmaster GGB100-8A boasts a two-tone gray and black design. 

GR-B200-1B_Front-tilt_RT

The new models "are built to withstand the harshest environments and provide G-SHOCK's level of high performance with a Carbon Core Guard structure and carbon fiber insert bezels to provide the ultimate in functionality and shock resistance in a lightweight case," the famously rugged watch brand crows in an announcement of the models. 

Both timepieces come with a two-year battery, Super LED light, 5 alarms, a 1/100 stopwatch, and more.

The GGB100-8A retails for $380, and the GRB200-1B retails for $350, both will be available in July at select G-SHOCK retailers and gshock.com.

No image description

doge-dogecoin-GettyImages-1299388491
News

Dogecoin Co-Creator Rips Into Entire  Cryptocurrency Concept

Pininfarian Teorema Promo
Rides

The Pininfarina Teorema EV Concept is a Self-Driving Stunner Loaded With AR Tech

deadpool-free-guy-ryan-reynolds
Entertainment

Watch Deadpool Officially Join MCU With Hilarious 'Free Guy' Reaction Video

Rivian R1T x Snow Peak Camping Kitchen Promo
Rides

Rivian Adds Modular Camping Kitchen to 800-HP Electric Pickup Truck

GGB100-8A_GRB200-1B_Theme_5000x3000
Style

G-SHOCK Drops New Master of G Watches in Sleek Black and Gray Colorways

Tess Annique Promo
Entertainment

Meet Model & Fitness Influencer Tess Annique

BUD - The Notorious B.I.G. KV v1-6 HIGH
Food & Drink

Budweiser Unveils Limited Edition Notorious B.I.G. Tall Boy Cans

co-heroes-3
Entertainment

SEGA and Relic Entertainment Announce 'Company of Heroes 3'

2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 63 S Promo
Rides

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 63 S: First Drive Review

The Stem Cell Chronicles by BioXcellerator

BioXcellerator Stem Cell Chronicles Mavella Stewart
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: How SCT Helped This Mom's Amazing Recovery From a Horrific Car Crash

promo
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: How Heidi Liddell Overcame Chronic Pain With SCT

BioXcellerator
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Lawyer and Jiu-Jitsu Practitioner Marc Hines on How SCT Changed His Life

BioXcellerator Stem Cell Chronicles Dustin Bunch Promo
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Firefighter Dustin Bunch on How He Beat Paralysis With SCT

dr. beau hightower BioXcellerator promo image
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Dr. Beau Hightower On Incredible Health Benefits of SCT