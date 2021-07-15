G-SHOCK Drops New Master of G Watches in Sleek Black and Gray Colorways

"Built to withstand the harshest environments with a Carbon Core Guard structure and carbon fiber insert bezels to provide the ultimate in functionality and shock resistance."

Casio just dropped the latest additions to its popular G-SHOCK Master of G series—featuring two updated models in black and gray colorways.

The Gravitymaster GRB200-1B arrives in all-black while the Mudmaster GGB100-8A boasts a two-tone gray and black design.

The new models "are built to withstand the harshest environments and provide G-SHOCK's level of high performance with a Carbon Core Guard structure and carbon fiber insert bezels to provide the ultimate in functionality and shock resistance in a lightweight case," the famously rugged watch brand crows in an announcement of the models.

Both timepieces come with a two-year battery, Super LED light, 5 alarms, a 1/100 stopwatch, and more.

The GGB100-8A retails for $380, and the GRB200-1B retails for $350, both will be available in July at select G-SHOCK retailers and gshock.com.